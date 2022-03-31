ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando-area couple to launch into space on Blue Origin flight

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 1 day ago

An Orlando-area couple will launch into space on a Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft.

Sharon Hagle and her husband Marc have been in Texas for extensive training ahead of the flight.

The New Shepard will lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One on Thursday at 8:20 a.m.

The flight was pushed back because of high winds.

Hagle will be joined by her husband and four other crew members: Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, Gary Lai and Dr. George Nield.

Hagle is the founder of SpaceKids Global, a nonprofit with the mission “to educate and actively engage a national audience of elementary students in STEAM+ environment activities, that inspire them to pursue careers in space exploration and technology.”

As the only woman on the crew, Hagle’s journey to space will help celebrate Women’s History Month, commemorating women’s invaluable role in STEM throughout history.

A spokesperson said her spaceflight will further fuel the organization’s mission to introduce all children to space exploration and technology careers, with a focus on empowering young girls.

The crew will experience the 11-minute trip to space and back, traveling 62 miles above Earth at three times the speed of sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHZ2A_0ev5nVRQ00
Blue Origin flight (Blue Origin)

