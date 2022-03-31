ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Dakota Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0ev5nQ1n00 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,498,967 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In South Dakota, 60.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in South Dakota appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of March 29, South Dakota has received about 1,797,600 vaccinations and administered about 76.3% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 236,955 confirmed cases of the virus in South Dakota as of March 29 -- or 26,858 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,216 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 29, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 81.7% 863,347 32,378
2 Vermont 80.3% 502,605 17,135
3 Maine 79.1% 1,058,679 17,546
4 Connecticut 78.2% 2,794,219 20,550
5 Massachusetts 78.0% 5,385,098 24,517
6 Hawaii 77.5% 1,100,793 16,443
7 New York 75.8% 14,811,992 25,421
8 Washington D.C. 75.1% 513,751 19,916
9 Maryland 74.8% 4,522,188 16,726
10 New Jersey 74.7% 6,652,255 24,643
11 Washington 72.8% 5,484,600 19,258
12 Virginia 72.7% 6,189,983 19,558
13 California 71.0% 28,083,751 22,939
14 Colorado 70.5% 4,015,138 23,538
15 New Mexico 70.3% 1,473,957 24,683
16 Oregon 69.6% 2,915,667 16,769
17 Minnesota 69.1% 3,874,991 25,436
18 Delaware 68.7% 664,670 26,818
19 New Hampshire 68.4% 927,592 22,247
20 Illinois 67.8% 8,640,545 24,026
21 Pennsylvania 67.5% 8,649,469 21,699
22 Florida 67.0% 14,265,636 27,442
23 Wisconsin 65.2% 3,787,966 27,226
24 Utah 64.7% 2,044,511 29,335
25 Nebraska 63.1% 1,216,791 24,734
26 Arizona 61.8% 4,431,582 27,846
27 Iowa 61.5% 1,941,072 24,026
28 Texas 61.4% 17,616,705 23,187
29 Alaska 61.2% 451,111 32,331
30 Nevada 61.1% 1,854,898 23,478
31 Kansas 60.8% 1,770,839 26,437
32 South Dakota 60.6% 534,756 26,858
33 North Carolina 60.5% 6,277,054 25,274
34 Michigan 59.7% 5,965,509 23,851
35 Ohio 58.0% 6,782,471 22,839
36 South Carolina 57.2% 2,910,415 28,857
37 Kentucky 57.0% 2,545,260 29,352
38 Oklahoma 56.7% 2,237,304 26,186
39 West Virginia 56.7% 1,024,188 27,535
40 Montana 56.7% 602,237 25,642
41 Missouri 55.7% 3,409,902 23,003
42 Indiana 54.8% 3,667,859 25,257
43 North Dakota 54.8% 416,299 31,533
44 Georgia 54.6% 5,748,707 23,630
45 Idaho 54.6% 957,696 25,285
46 Tennessee 54.5% 3,687,563 29,831
47 Arkansas 54.0% 1,627,928 27,624
48 Louisiana 53.0% 2,470,891 25,064
49 Mississippi 51.3% 1,531,028 26,589
50 Wyoming 51.1% 295,348 27,012
51 Alabama 50.8% 2,482,580 26,485

