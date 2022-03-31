ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Four injured, teen charged with DUI in Barnes County rollover

By Don Haney
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Four people were injured and the driver was charged with DUI...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials. At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.
DAKOTA CITY, IA
Salina Post

Vehicle destroyed in rollover accident; McPherson woman injured

A McPherson woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident just west of Salina early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel were sent to an injury accident on Kansas Highway 140 (K-140) just west of the intersection with Halstead Road at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
The Telegraph

Two charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was one of two charged with felony DUI Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Rossano A. Williams, 42, of Alton, was charged March 21 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barnes County, ND
Valley City, ND
Accidents
Barnes County, ND
Crime & Safety
Barnes County, ND
Accidents
Valley City, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Valley City, ND
WBRE

Scranton officer charged with DUI

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton police officer has been charged with DUI after officials say he nearly hit a Dunmore police vehicle. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 20 around 1:00 a.m., a report of an erratic driver came through from the Dunmore Police Department. The officer on the scene stated 49-year-old […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Chi Mercy Hospital
WINKNEWS.com

FHP: Driver arrested in DUI rollover crash on Cape Coral Bridge

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a Jeep has been arrested for DUI following a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Cape Coral Bridge late Sunday night. Andrea Wilson, 28, was arrested and faces DUI charges, including refusal to do a sobriety test. Wilson has bail set at $2,000.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Bring Me The News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway. The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY
WDBJ7.com

One dead, four others injured in Amherst County shooting

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman is dead and four other people are injured after a shooting in Amherst County. According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the department got the call just before 2 a.m. Saturday at 351 Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights. Deputies and...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Fox11online.com

Woman killed in Manitowoc County rollover

TOWN OF FRANKLIN (WLUK) -- A woman was killed in when her SUV rolled over Friday morning in Manitowoc County. Sheriff's officials said they were called to Hillcrest Road, east of Highway T, just before 4:45 a.m. They determined a 70-year-old Whitelaw woman was headed east on Hillcrest when she lost control and went off the road. The vehicle hit the ditch on the south side of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
KOLR10 News

Bolivar man charged in injuring a Greene County deputy pleads guilty

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A man charged with injuring a Greene County deputy has pleaded guilty. Seth Hay entered a plea agreement Friday, March 14. Hay had been charged with first-degree assault– serious physical injury or special victim, Two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and resisting arrest. According to the PC statement, on Friday, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
WJTV 12

Heidelberg man charged with DUI

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg man was arrested after a car crash and a fight with medics on Sunday, March 20. Jones County deputies said Robert Jefferson, 26, crashed on Sharon-Sandersville Road. While being treated, deputies said Jefferson fought with medics in their ambulance. The medics were not injured. Jefferson was charged with […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
WLWT 5

Two adults, two teens injured after overnight rollover crash in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in the area of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road Tuesday morning. West Chester Police say officers attempted a traffic stop around 2:10 a.m. on a Ford Explorer for not having a visible license plate, but it refused to stop and continued westbound on Tylersville Road, leading officials in a pursuit.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy