Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Connecticut Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0ev5gCay00 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,498,967 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Connecticut, 78.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Connecticut is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of March 29, Connecticut has received about 8,443,900 vaccinations and administered about 87.5% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 734,196 confirmed cases of the virus in Connecticut as of March 29 -- or 20,550 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,216 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 29, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 81.7% 863,347 32,378
2 Vermont 80.3% 502,605 17,135
3 Maine 79.1% 1,058,679 17,546
4 Connecticut 78.2% 2,794,219 20,550
5 Massachusetts 78.0% 5,385,098 24,517
6 Hawaii 77.5% 1,100,793 16,443
7 New York 75.8% 14,811,992 25,421
8 Washington D.C. 75.1% 513,751 19,916
9 Maryland 74.8% 4,522,188 16,726
10 New Jersey 74.7% 6,652,255 24,643
11 Washington 72.8% 5,484,600 19,258
12 Virginia 72.7% 6,189,983 19,558
13 California 71.0% 28,083,751 22,939
14 Colorado 70.5% 4,015,138 23,538
15 New Mexico 70.3% 1,473,957 24,683
16 Oregon 69.6% 2,915,667 16,769
17 Minnesota 69.1% 3,874,991 25,436
18 Delaware 68.7% 664,670 26,818
19 New Hampshire 68.4% 927,592 22,247
20 Illinois 67.8% 8,640,545 24,026
21 Pennsylvania 67.5% 8,649,469 21,699
22 Florida 67.0% 14,265,636 27,442
23 Wisconsin 65.2% 3,787,966 27,226
24 Utah 64.7% 2,044,511 29,335
25 Nebraska 63.1% 1,216,791 24,734
26 Arizona 61.8% 4,431,582 27,846
27 Iowa 61.5% 1,941,072 24,026
28 Texas 61.4% 17,616,705 23,187
29 Alaska 61.2% 451,111 32,331
30 Nevada 61.1% 1,854,898 23,478
31 Kansas 60.8% 1,770,839 26,437
32 South Dakota 60.6% 534,756 26,858
33 North Carolina 60.5% 6,277,054 25,274
34 Michigan 59.7% 5,965,509 23,851
35 Ohio 58.0% 6,782,471 22,839
36 South Carolina 57.2% 2,910,415 28,857
37 Kentucky 57.0% 2,545,260 29,352
38 Oklahoma 56.7% 2,237,304 26,186
39 West Virginia 56.7% 1,024,188 27,535
40 Montana 56.7% 602,237 25,642
41 Missouri 55.7% 3,409,902 23,003
42 Indiana 54.8% 3,667,859 25,257
43 North Dakota 54.8% 416,299 31,533
44 Georgia 54.6% 5,748,707 23,630
45 Idaho 54.6% 957,696 25,285
46 Tennessee 54.5% 3,687,563 29,831
47 Arkansas 54.0% 1,627,928 27,624
48 Louisiana 53.0% 2,470,891 25,064
49 Mississippi 51.3% 1,531,028 26,589
50 Wyoming 51.1% 295,348 27,012
51 Alabama 50.8% 2,482,580 26,485

beckershospitalreview.com

The 15 best, worst states for physicians in 2022

The top three states for physicians to practice medicine this year are in the Midwest and the worst are on the East Coast, according to one new ranking. The rankings for 2022 come from Wallethub, which looked at two key dimensions: opportunity and competition (70 points) and medical environment (30 points).
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst State To Grow Old In

“What a drag it is getting old”–“Mother’s Little Helper (The Rolling Stones, 1966) America’s population has aged rapidly recently. The Census released a report in 2020 that showed the number of people 65 and older increased by 34.2% from 2010 which translates to a growth of 13,787,044. Dr. Luke Rogers, chief of the Census Bureau’s […]
Salon

It's not over, America: Spring is here — and so is the next wave of COVID

If you feel a little bit disoriented right now, it's understandable. We have been through several major emergencies these last few years and it doesn't seem to be letting up. In fact, the last two decades have been tough, what with 9/11, the Iraq war and the financial crisis. But more recently our crises have been coming one right after the other, starting with the traumatic election of Donald Trump in 2016 and culminating in a deadly global pandemic, an attempted coup and now a major war in Europe that could explode into a nuclear conflagration with one small misstep.
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Populous Places in America

The United States is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, spanning more than 3.5 million square miles. While Americans have many options when it comes to choosing a place to live, large shares of the population live in relatively small, densely-populated, urban areas.  Of the more than 3,000 counties and […]
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Plunged in Every State So Far in 2022

Gun violence has become a regular part of the news headlines this year. Murders in American cities spiked in 2021, particularly in large cities. So far this year, the trend has continued. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on a surge in gun violence in Seattle, which is generally considered a relatively safe city. (These […]
Axios

Hate groups decline in Georgia — but not by much

The number of hate groups in the U. S. fell in 2021, but the change comes as the views of some extremist groups have seeped into the mainstream, according to a new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Why it matters: Georgia ranks 8th on the list of states...
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
