Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How West Virginia Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,498,967 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In West Virginia, 56.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in West Virginia appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of March 29, West Virginia has received about 3,923,000 vaccinations and administered about 67.8% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 497,230 confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia as of March 29 -- or 27,535 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,216 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 29, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people 1 Rhode Island 81.7% 863,347 32,378 2 Vermont 80.3% 502,605 17,135 3 Maine 79.1% 1,058,679 17,546 4 Connecticut 78.2% 2,794,219 20,550 5 Massachusetts 78.0% 5,385,098 24,517 6 Hawaii 77.5% 1,100,793 16,443 7 New York 75.8% 14,811,992 25,421 8 Washington D.C. 75.1% 513,751 19,916 9 Maryland 74.8% 4,522,188 16,726 10 New Jersey 74.7% 6,652,255 24,643 11 Washington 72.8% 5,484,600 19,258 12 Virginia 72.7% 6,189,983 19,558 13 California 71.0% 28,083,751 22,939 14 Colorado 70.5% 4,015,138 23,538 15 New Mexico 70.3% 1,473,957 24,683 16 Oregon 69.6% 2,915,667 16,769 17 Minnesota 69.1% 3,874,991 25,436 18 Delaware 68.7% 664,670 26,818 19 New Hampshire 68.4% 927,592 22,247 20 Illinois 67.8% 8,640,545 24,026 21 Pennsylvania 67.5% 8,649,469 21,699 22 Florida 67.0% 14,265,636 27,442 23 Wisconsin 65.2% 3,787,966 27,226 24 Utah 64.7% 2,044,511 29,335 25 Nebraska 63.1% 1,216,791 24,734 26 Arizona 61.8% 4,431,582 27,846 27 Iowa 61.5% 1,941,072 24,026 28 Texas 61.4% 17,616,705 23,187 29 Alaska 61.2% 451,111 32,331 30 Nevada 61.1% 1,854,898 23,478 31 Kansas 60.8% 1,770,839 26,437 32 South Dakota 60.6% 534,756 26,858 33 North Carolina 60.5% 6,277,054 25,274 34 Michigan 59.7% 5,965,509 23,851 35 Ohio 58.0% 6,782,471 22,839 36 South Carolina 57.2% 2,910,415 28,857 37 Kentucky 57.0% 2,545,260 29,352 38 Oklahoma 56.7% 2,237,304 26,186 39 West Virginia 56.7% 1,024,188 27,535 40 Montana 56.7% 602,237 25,642 41 Missouri 55.7% 3,409,902 23,003 42 Indiana 54.8% 3,667,859 25,257 43 North Dakota 54.8% 416,299 31,533 44 Georgia 54.6% 5,748,707 23,630 45 Idaho 54.6% 957,696 25,285 46 Tennessee 54.5% 3,687,563 29,831 47 Arkansas 54.0% 1,627,928 27,624 48 Louisiana 53.0% 2,470,891 25,064 49 Mississippi 51.3% 1,531,028 26,589 50 Wyoming 51.1% 295,348 27,012 51 Alabama 50.8% 2,482,580 26,485

