Alaska State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Alaska Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0ev5g92200 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,498,967 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Alaska, 61.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Alaska appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of March 29, Alaska has received about 1,482,900 vaccinations and administered about 75.2% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 238,420 confirmed cases of the virus in Alaska as of March 29 -- or 32,331 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,216 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 29, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alaska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 81.7% 863,347 32,378
2 Vermont 80.3% 502,605 17,135
3 Maine 79.1% 1,058,679 17,546
4 Connecticut 78.2% 2,794,219 20,550
5 Massachusetts 78.0% 5,385,098 24,517
6 Hawaii 77.5% 1,100,793 16,443
7 New York 75.8% 14,811,992 25,421
8 Washington D.C. 75.1% 513,751 19,916
9 Maryland 74.8% 4,522,188 16,726
10 New Jersey 74.7% 6,652,255 24,643
11 Washington 72.8% 5,484,600 19,258
12 Virginia 72.7% 6,189,983 19,558
13 California 71.0% 28,083,751 22,939
14 Colorado 70.5% 4,015,138 23,538
15 New Mexico 70.3% 1,473,957 24,683
16 Oregon 69.6% 2,915,667 16,769
17 Minnesota 69.1% 3,874,991 25,436
18 Delaware 68.7% 664,670 26,818
19 New Hampshire 68.4% 927,592 22,247
20 Illinois 67.8% 8,640,545 24,026
21 Pennsylvania 67.5% 8,649,469 21,699
22 Florida 67.0% 14,265,636 27,442
23 Wisconsin 65.2% 3,787,966 27,226
24 Utah 64.7% 2,044,511 29,335
25 Nebraska 63.1% 1,216,791 24,734
26 Arizona 61.8% 4,431,582 27,846
27 Iowa 61.5% 1,941,072 24,026
28 Texas 61.4% 17,616,705 23,187
29 Alaska 61.2% 451,111 32,331
30 Nevada 61.1% 1,854,898 23,478
31 Kansas 60.8% 1,770,839 26,437
32 South Dakota 60.6% 534,756 26,858
33 North Carolina 60.5% 6,277,054 25,274
34 Michigan 59.7% 5,965,509 23,851
35 Ohio 58.0% 6,782,471 22,839
36 South Carolina 57.2% 2,910,415 28,857
37 Kentucky 57.0% 2,545,260 29,352
38 Oklahoma 56.7% 2,237,304 26,186
39 West Virginia 56.7% 1,024,188 27,535
40 Montana 56.7% 602,237 25,642
41 Missouri 55.7% 3,409,902 23,003
42 Indiana 54.8% 3,667,859 25,257
43 North Dakota 54.8% 416,299 31,533
44 Georgia 54.6% 5,748,707 23,630
45 Idaho 54.6% 957,696 25,285
46 Tennessee 54.5% 3,687,563 29,831
47 Arkansas 54.0% 1,627,928 27,624
48 Louisiana 53.0% 2,470,891 25,064
49 Mississippi 51.3% 1,531,028 26,589
50 Wyoming 51.1% 295,348 27,012
51 Alabama 50.8% 2,482,580 26,485

24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Florida Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
State
Utah State
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska March 27 (Reuters) - Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate...
ENVIRONMENT
#Omicron#Americans
94.9 KYSS FM

Bad News For Montana? New Housing Predictions Are Alarming.

My buddy Abe is a real estate guy here in Bozeman, so whenever I have a question about real estate, Abe is who I ask. So when I came across some information a week or so ago talking about how some experts are predicting a massive housing crash and I asked Abe what he thought and he told me "I'm actually hearing the opposite"
MONTANA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

107K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
