It was not just a triumph for Carlos Alcaraz. One that, by the way, sends him to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open presented by Itau for the first time in his career. What happened this Tuesday after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 was confirmation that the 18-year-old Spaniard is capable of combining perseverance, effectiveness and magic.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO