ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

MNPD searching for suspect in Deaderick Street murder

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6jlQ_0ev5e1to00

An 18-year-old man is wanted for the murder of a man who was found shot and killed downtown this month . It happened outside the Citizen Plaza State Office Building on Deaderick Street.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has connected Rodney Catchings to the murder of Steven Godwin, 35, on March 9.

Metro Police said Catchings was first wanted for questioning after being seen nearby, but on Wednesday night issued a warrant for his arrest. Catchings has a Jackson, Tennessee address, but investigators believe he's living in the Nashville area.

Detectives said Godwin and Catchings were walking together from the nearby WeGo bus station to the courtyard outside the state office building. They said the two scuffled, and Godwin was shot multiple times.

Police said his body laid outside of the state office building for hours before it was discovered the next day by a worker who saw it through a high rise window. The worker believed the victim was asleep until he checked again and called police.

Anyone with information on Catchings whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can stay anonymous and get a cash reward.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NewsChannel 5 WTVF and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Mnpd#Metro Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Ex-wife, another man murdered ex-NBA player, dumped gun in Mississippi lake, prosecutors say at trial

The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy