ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Mip TV Formats & Factual Preview: Hot Shows Heading To The Croisette Including ‘Tunnel Of Love’, ‘The Courtship’ & Docs On Cocaine, Trains And James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Mip TV is just around the corner and, as ever, the content will be king. Deadline takes you through 12 of the best formats and factual shows set to light up the Croisette as the market returns in-person for the first time in three years. Read on for the best-in-class non-scripted projects heading to France from April 4-6.

Tunnel of Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xclb3_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : Sony Pictures Television

Network : Multishow, Brazil

Episodes : 20 x 60

Multishow, Brazil has bet big on this latest matchmaking format and it’s easy to see why. In this unique social experiment from Floresta, best friends pick the suitor and friendships are put to the test as, living in two different houses, 10 pairs of mate arrange dates for each other with the other contestants. And with the two houses connected by a tunnel where the dates take place, the heat is pretty much always on. A perfect format for networks seeking higher-volume shows with a twist for the coveted young adult demo.

Rat in the Kitchen

Distributor : ITV Studios

Network : TBS

Episodes : 10 x 60

Rat in the Kitchen has been in the making for a while and this year’s Mip TV could be the time when buyers swoop for the hybrid whodunnit/cooking format. The game of high-stakes cat and mouse sees a mix of professional chefs and home cooks compete in a series of cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses the judges. But they simultaneously have to prevent the meddling of an undercover rat, and if he or she avoids detection there is money to be won. Covid has slowed down production of this show but all systems are go now and global networks will be ready.

The Courtship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZm7A_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : Banijay Rights

Network : USA Network

Episodes : 13 x 60

Original dating formats are tough to make but this Regency-style series has originality in spades. Gathering together singletons who are tired of modern dating, one woman becomes a leading lady and is swept off her feet by hopeful suitors aiming to bring the ultimate romance back to dating. In a 19th century English castle, these suitors must battle to win her heart with old fashioned pursuits including carriage rides, masquerade balls, archery, fencing and handwritten letters. Will interest any buyers seeking dating formats with a twist, and has a period feel to boot.

Murdered At First Sight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otyVl_0ev5duxN00

Distributor: Abacus Media Rights

Network : Sky Crime

Episodes : 10 x 60

Woodcut Media knows how to make a true crime doc. This latest series for Sky’s burgeoning Crime channel tells the shocking stories of people who were killed by someone they had never met. Most killers know their victims but this show investigates the alarming 43% rise in ‘Stranger Murders’ and the challenges faced by police in tracking down the suspect of an entirely random homicide. Not for the faint hearted but certainly one to interest factual buyers across the Croisette.

60 Seconds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4818mx_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : Warner Bros International Television Production

Network : TVNZ 2

Episodes : 8 x 44

In this heart-stopping, time-based event series, performers have just one minute to grab the judge’s and viewer’s attention. High stakes is the name of the game. There is no warm up, no intro and no build up but entrants need to wow judges in this limited amount of time in order to have the judges bid on them for their team, with $30,000 on offer for the winner who is ultimately decided by the audience. There aren’t too many traditional competition formats being touted at this year’s Mip TV so this one could stand out.

The Next Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAJEc_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : Fremantle

Network : Reshet 13

Episodes: 22 x 60

Competition meets reality in this innovative Israeli format in which contestants have to present a vision for their own restaurant and, if successful, their first week in business gets tracked by the cameras. Contestants serve two dishes from their menu in a small studio-built prototype of their restaurant and a real version opens the following night for an entire week if they win, before receiving a weighted score based on the evaluations of the diners, investors, critics and judges. This one’s highly likely to serve up buyers in search of an Apprentice- style schedule filler that will get people talking.

Megahit!

Distributor : BBC Studios

Network : TV2 Norway

Episodes : 5 x 60

Seeking the next big tune always makes for good TV and Megahit! is no exception. This competition format sees six famous faces join forces with established music producers and, inspired by a weekly theme, each duo works to write and produce a song, which the celebrity then performs live. The celebrity at the bottom of the leaderboard is eliminated and replaced by a brand new star who competes in the next show. Megahit! is sure to garner interest and has already been performing well in Norway. When produced well, any TV/music crossover can convince a buyer to take a punt.

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Oz4w_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : Passion Distribution

Network : Channel 4

Episodes : 6 x 60

Modern dating has been embraced by TV in recent years and this factual-entertainment format from Mums Make Porn producer Firecracker Films takes this to the next level, spotlighting the growing number of modern couples who partake in open relationships. Breaking the societal taboo is far from straightforward and, under the watchful eyes of experts, Open takes six couples through an intense fast track experience to see if opening up their relationship is for them. Part of a string of formats that are peeking behind the curtain of modern relationships and one that will likely catch the eyes of certain networks.

The Last Overland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqfoQ_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : eOne

Network : All4

Episodes : 4 x 60

Anything involving Sir David Attenborough is on to a winner and this All4 documentary is particularly special in the way in which it relates to the 95-year-old natural history pioneer. In 1955, Attenborough, who at the time was a young BBC producer, commissioned a TV series to share a journey undertaken by six young men, who were the first to make history driving 19,000 miles overland from London to Singapore. In The Last Overland, a team of adventurers will recreate the same ambitious journey, with fascinating results. One not to miss in the ever-growing canon of Attenborough content.

Trains at War

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RD6DD_0ev5duxN00

Distributor: Beyond Rights

Network : Planète+

Episodes : 4 x 60

World War Two docs need to have a USP and this one is trains. The dynamic history series sheds new light on four famous campaigns of the war – the Battle of England, Barbarossa, Operation Overlord and the Liberation of Franc –  analyzed through the unique prism of the train. The vehicles had become increasingly crucial to the war effort during the conflict, moving from their traditional “iron horse” role in transportation and logistics and evolving to becoming customized war machines. Blending witness testimony and compelling international archive with new graphics, 3D imagery and detailed mapping, Trains at War examines the role trains and rail networks played by retracing complex historical situations and breaking down their importance to military strategy. As with A Life in Pictures, this is another one to garner attention from high-end factual channels.

Crisis In Cocaine Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJs87_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : Quintus Studios

Network : Unconfirmed

Episodes : 1 x 60

The Cocaine Valley sits deep in the Peruvian Andes and, much like the rest of the world, it could not have seen the Covid pandemic coming. In this one-off doc that spotlights a possibly-less-considered impact of the global crisis, cocaine pools and drug labs across rivers and jungles are tracked down to seek the pandemic’s knock-on-effect on the drug trade, revealing how Santa Rose – the center of Cocaine Valley – has collapsed, and with it, the local people. Presenting a global crisis in a fascinating context, this doc will likely have buyers on the edge of their seats.

100 Years of Ulysses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPK0d_0ev5duxN00

Distributor : RTÉ Programme Sales

Network : RTÉ

Episodes : 1 x 60

Everyone loves a centenary anniversary piece and this RTÉ single commemorates one of the very best: James Joyce’s Ulysses. The doc sets out to unlock one of most impregnable and explosive books of modern times, a novel that consumed seven years of its author and would go on to have an unprecedented impact on modern literature. High-brow network execs will be licking their lips.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Speakers Unveiled For Mip TV & Series Mania; Armoza ‘Drive Therapy’; Sky’s ‘Devils’ Trailer; ‘Race Against The Tide’ – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Speakers Unveiled For Mip TV & Series Mania HBO Max International Boss Johannes Larcher is to deliver a keynote address at this year’s Mip TV, while Series Mania has confirmed its lineup for later this month as the TV world gears up for the big markets. Larcher, who is responsible for driving the international rollout of the streamer, will discuss strategy and wider trends. Speaking on the second day of the market, he joins the likes of Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter, Sony’s Wayne Garvie and Kevin Mayer in the exclusive keynote list for the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Shout! Factory Snaps Up ‘Candid Camera’ Distribution Rights, Including Feature Doc About Allen Funt TV Phenomenon

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory has snapped up North American distribution rights to Candid Camera, the hidden-camera show known for its decades-long run as a television pioneer. The multi-year agreement encompasses thousands of episodes from 1960 to 2013, with the first 100 hand-picked classics heading to streaming service Shout! Factory TV later this year. Shout will have exclusive digital and broadcast rights to the series in the U.S. and Canada, and the company has pledged to announce more plans soon. Candid Camera premiered in 1948, during the infancy of television as a medium, and went on to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ten Percent’ Trailer: First Look At UK ‘Call My Agent!’ Remake; Premiere Dates Set

Click here to read the full article. Amazon and Sundance Now have dropped the first UK and U.S. trailers for Ten Percent, the British remake of hit French comedy Call My Agent! in what looks to be a fairly faithful and quite fun adaptation. Amazon, which has UK rights, has set its launch date for April 28, with all eight episodes available that day on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland and other select markets. Sundance Now and AMC+ will premiere the first two episodes on April 29 in the U.S., with the rest of the season following weekly. Check...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Joyce
Person
David Attenborough
E! News

Netflix Reveals the Future of Your Favorite Dating Shows, Including Love Is Blind

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti. The good news is there's more Love Is Blind in our future. The bad news: We may have to see more of Shake. On March 24, Netflix confirmed that the cast of Love Is Blind's second outing will have an encore later this year when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres. Like the first season, fans will get a status update on the couples who said "I do" and the other stars who weren't so lucky in love.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
Deadline

TV Finales: CBS Sets ‘Bull’ End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other Series

Click here to read the full article. The end is nigh for CBS’ veteran drama Bull, which will wrap its sixth and final season on Thursday, May 26, the network said today. It also set season-finale dates for 19 other drama, comedy and unscripted series. See the list below. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond Bull has had a roller-coaster run. The series headlined by NCIS fan favorite Michael Weatherly got off to a hot start, becoming an instant ratings hit. Six seasons in, it has remained a solid performer, drawing audiences in three different time slots, most...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Tv#Tv Drama#Cannes#Mip Tv Formats Factual#Love Distributor#The Kitchen Distributor#Itv Studios Network
Popculture

Netflix's Newest True-Crime Documentary Is Stunning Viewers

A new addition to Netflix's ever-growing true crime library is creating quite the conversation on social media. Just two years after the streamer sent social media ablaze with the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the streamer has struck gold again with a new title from the Tiger King's executive producer, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Suggests That He Has Not Spoken With Will Smith After Oscars Slap During Second Comedy Show

Click here to read the full article. While Will Smith issued a public written apology to Chris Rock on Instagram following his on-stage attack at the Oscars, it appears that he has not done it in person yet and the two have not spoken since the incident. “I haven’t talked to anyone despite what you may have heard,” Rock said during the second show from his Ego Death World Tour at Boston’s Wilbur theater Wednesday night. We have reached out to Smith’s representatives for comment. Like at the opening performance earlier Wednesday night, Rock did not directly address the altercation at the...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Haunting Ford Falcon Commercial Will Give You Nightmares

They definitely don’t make them like this anymore!. We’re not sure what was in the water at the ad agency Ford hired to create this commercial for the 1960 Falcon wagon. This is truly the kind of thing nightmares are made of, but we’re sure all the executives who signed off on this thought it would be clever. Maybe the Alice in Wonderland theme sounded good on paper, but the end result of a man in a rabbit suit was just plain creepy.
CARS
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’ Young Queen Charlotte Spinoff Casts Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh & Ruth Gemmell

Click here to read the full article. Netflix announced the cast for its Bridgerton spinoff limited series focused on a young Queen Charlotte‘s rise to prominence and power and they include franchise stars Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell. The trio will reprise the roles they popularized in the original series: Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. Written by Shonda Rhimes, the prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

Security Camera Films Pair of Entities Descending from Sky in Mexico?

A particularly peculiar piece of footage from Mexico appears to show a pair of entities descending from the sky and frightening a group of dogs before fleeing the scene. According to a local media report, the very weird video was captured by a security camera in the community of San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and popped up online late last week. The puzzling footage, which can be seen above, begins with what seems to be two somewhat transparent forms slowly floats down from the night sky until the oddities touch the ground. At that point, a trio of dogs at the location begin frantically reacting to the eerie intrusion while keeping a safe distance from the 'visitors.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘Evil’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Paramount+ – Watch Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has set a June debut for the third season of Robert and Michelle King’s popular series Evil. The dark and twisty drama will return on Sunday, June 12, with new episodes rolling out weekly on the streaming service. You can watch a teaser, which includes the premiere date announcement, below. Starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi, Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Amazon is making a James Bond series – but it's a reality TV show

James Bond is coming to the small screen – but it's not exactly what we expected. Ever since news broke that Amazon had bought the film studio MGM, Hollywood insiders have been wondering what the future of MGM's hottest franchise, James Bond, would look like. Rather than make a TV show about the spy, or any of his companions at MI6, Amazon has elected to launch a new reality series based on the iconic character.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Warrior Women’ Doc Heads To Smithsonian Channel

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o, a documentary about a forgotten female army, is heading to Smithsonian Channel. The Paramount Global-owned cable network will launch the doc, which was originally commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, in the U.S. on Monday March 28. It will also air on its network in Latin America later this year. It forms part of its Women’s History Month programming. In the one-off film, the Black Panther star journeys across Benin, West Africa to uncover the ‘Agoji’ – or as Europeans labelled them, the ‘Amazons’ – who helped inspire the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Filmmaker Alexandra McGuinness Sets ‘Lucia’ As Next Project; ‘Hanna’s Esme Creed-Miles To Star In Drama About James Joyce’s Daughter

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Irish filmmaker Alexandra McGuinness (She’s Missing) has set the film Lucia, about James Joyce’s daughter of the same name, as her next project, with Esme Creed-Miles (Amazon’s Hanna) signing on to star. Lucia is billed as a dance drama with genre elements, with the story beginning in 1932 Paris. Lucia Joyce (Creed-Miles) is a brilliant modern dancer but lives in the shadow of her famous father, James Joyce. Determined to be recognized as an artist and person in her own right, she sets out to create the greatest and most original dance in...
MOVIES
Distractify

Regency-Era Reality TV Show 'The Courtship' Will No Longer Be Airing on NBC

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, NBC announced its decision to remove The Courtship from its Sunday night slot. The show, which stars Nicole Rémy as the heroine looking for love and Rick Edwards as the host, instantly hooked fans. It provided a new twist on an age-old dating game, transporting viewers back in time to Regency-era England. However, a new change with the show has fans worried. Was the series canceled? Read on for the details.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

63K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy