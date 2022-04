BOSTON (CBS) — The family of actor Bruce Willis announced Wednesday that the Hollywood star is “stepping away” from his award-winning career because of a recent aphasia diagnosis. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a post on his daughter Rumer’s Instagram account. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” Below, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO