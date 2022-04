The Apprentice star Claude Littner has cleared up a mystery surrounding the BBC show’s format.Lord Sugar’s aide was forced to withdraw from this series following an accident, and was replaced by series one winner Tim Campbell.However, Littner returned in the latest episode to grill the final four over their business plans.Following the interview process, Lord Sugar fired two candidates, Brittany Carter and Stephanie Affleck, as he didn’t believe in their proposals. This led viewers to wonder at what stage Lord Sugar becomes aware of each candidate’s business plan, with some highlighting that, should the business idea not be to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO