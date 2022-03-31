ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren police led on chase with stolen vehicle

By Jonathan Renforth
 1 day ago

BOLINDALE, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect in a stolen vehicle led Warren Police on a chase.

According to Lieutenant Parana of Warren Police Department, the pursuit happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The pursuit only lasted a few blocks before the stolen vehicle crashed near the corner of Niles Road South East and Ridge Road in Bolindale.

Police have not identified the suspect or said anything about charges.

