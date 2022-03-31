Mimi Webb Lights Up With ‘House on Fire’ on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article.

Mimi Webb made her late-night debut on The Tonight Show , performing the upbeat single, “House on Fire.” Appearing with a live band, the British singer gave a rousing rendition of the catchy song.

Webb released “House on Fire” in February, accompanied by a music video that found the singer cavorting with firefighters and confronting a cheating partner. The song followed the release of 2021’s Seven Shades of Heartbreak , which featured her breakthrough single “Good Without.”

“Half of the EP’s about my first ever boyfriend, and then the second is probably about my ex-boyfriend,” she told BBC about the inspiration behind Seven Shades of Heartbreak . “It’s crazy because I was in a relationship when I was writing this EP, and the EP kind of helped me realize that that relationship wasn’t right for me.”

Webb is currently on tour in North America, with upcoming stops in cities including Nashville, Chicago, and Toronto. She’ll also hit the road in the U.K. and Europe this summer, and is on the bill for Lollapalooza Stockholm in July.