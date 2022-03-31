ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Pawtucket man sentenced to life in prison for killing New Bedford man in 2014

 1 day ago

NEW BEDFORD — In April 2014, Justin Downey's beaten body was found in an upstairs bedroom after a fire at 55 Rounds St . He had also been bound and gagged.

Sayyid Coggins was initially charged with Downey's murder, but a hung jury resulted in a mistrial.

Coggins, 44, from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was retried and convicted by a jury of his peers of first-degree murder and arson after a seven-day trial last week in Fall River Superior Court.

Coggins was sentenced on March 28 to life in prison with no possibility of parole as imposed by Judge Raffi Yessayan, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Downey, who was 29 at the time of his death, was friends with Coggins. He grew up in Fairhaven where he lived with his grandparents, and at one point, had inherited more than $100,000 from his grandparents. Downey was said to have used some of that money to try to grow marijuana plants, according to the DA.

When the marijuana plants weren’t growing very well, the two came up with a plan for Coggins to buy $15,000 worth of drugs using Downey’s money. The two would then resell the drugs at a higher price.

“Evidence presented at trial, however, proved that instead of enacting their plan, the defendant spent a large portion of the money gambling at Twin Rivers Casino,” Quinn noted in the news release.

Downey wanted the $15,000 back.

However, Coggins entered Downey’s home, killed him and took several marijuana plants, an expensive watch and a lockbox believed to contain a large sum of cash. After killing Downey, Coggins lit the bedroom on fire and fled, Quinn noted.

Coggins fled to Georgia, where he eventually was arrested and tried for the crime.

“I want to thank the jury for holding the defendant accountable for this brutal murder.  The facts of the case are extremely disturbing and were compounded by the defendant’s flight to Georgia to avoid prosecution,” Quinn said in the news release.  “I want to commend the prosecution team for persevering through two separate trials.  The family of the victim has been through a difficult ordeal.  I hope they can find some solace in the fact that the defendant stands convicted by the jury.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Pawtucket man sentenced to life in prison for killing New Bedford man in 2014

