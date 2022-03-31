ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Duke, UNC students scramble to find rides, lodging ahead of this weekend’s Final Four

By Crystal Price
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3iRE_0ev5b0GY00

DURHAM, NC – While hundreds of Duke University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students have landed an affordable ticket to the Final Four game this Saturday, finding a ride and lodging hasn’t been easy for some.

Duke held a lottery on Monday and selected 700 students to receive a $20 ticket to the game.

UNC also held a lottery for 700 students to receive a $40 ticket to the game.

On Tuesday, UNC notified those students about another lottery for a $400 bus ride. A limited number of students were chosen for this bus ride, and their hotel stays will be paid for thanks to a donation.

Duke University officials told CBS 17 they are also working on providing transportation and lodging to students, but we still have not received those details from the university.

UNC Freshman Taylor Jackson said she was shocked that she got a $40 ticket to the game.

“I opened it and I was like, ‘no way, this isn’t real’,” Jackson said.

At first, she wasn’t sure how she was going to get there because the plane tickets are so expensive.

“The flights are like $2,000, it’s ridiculous,” Jackson said.

But she entered the UNC lottery on Tuesday night and was able to get a seat on the bus ride that UNC is providing.

“I can’t wait for that, I can’t wait for us to beat Duke,” Jackson said. “We did it once, we ruined the retirement party, we’ll do it again.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cj0SJ_0ev5b0GY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfiOu_0ev5b0GY00
Taylor Jackson, left, said she was shocked to win a ticket and be headed to the Final Four this weekend. On the right, UNC leaves for New Orleans (Crystal Price).

Duke freshman Joey Stanley is one of the lucky winners who received a $20 ticket to the Final Four game on Friday.

“At around 9 o’clock last night I ended up getting a ticket that said, ‘Congratulations’, and I was overjoyed,” Stanley said. “We’re just trying to figure out who’s going to be driving down with who.”

Stanley said this is a game that he can’t miss, and neither can his twin brother, Freddy.

While Joey goes to Duke, Freddy goes to UNC.

“We’ve never liked any of the same sports teams ever,” Joey Stanley said. “I bleed dark blue.”

Freddy said he became a Carolina fan when he started attending UNC as a freshman.

“As soon as I saw the light blue and that acceptance letter, my heart turned to UNC,” Freddy said.

While Joey is hoping to get a ride on Duke’s student bus, he said that if he has to drive they won’t be taking the same car.

“We’ll have a UNC car and a Duke car,” Joey said.

“That’s because we know one of us will be staying until Monday, and I’ll be the one staying until Monday,” Freddy said.

But win or lose, they said they will do what they have to do to get there and witness this big moment in sports history.

“Even though the population is totally going to be divided, part UNC part Duke, at least we can all agree that we share in common that we all love basketball,” Joey said.

The UNC lottery for a bus ride to the game has closed, but CBS 17 is still waiting to receive details about the bus ride Duke University is providing for students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Durham, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Education
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL

I-85 closed between North Carolina and Virginia

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 were closed Wednesday morning between North Carolina and Virginia after a truck carrying a 10,000 gallon propane tank overturned.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Lodging#College#Cbs 17
The Spun

Look: UNC Fans Are Not Happy With J.J. Redick

North Carolina fans were never going to be fond of J.J. Redick, but the former Duke star’s comments this week only added to their hatred for him. Leading up to this Saturday’s Final Four matchup between the longtime Tobacco Road rivals, Redick appeared on ESPN’s First Take and accused UNC supporters of having an inferiority complex.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
WCNC

Cooper: North Carolina is 'center of college basketball universe'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
cbs17

UNC departs for Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of North Carolina men’s basketball fans lined up outside the Dean Smith Center on Wednesday to see the Tar Heels off to New Orleans. UNC faces archrival Duke on Saturday in an unprecedented matchup in the Final Four. The two have never...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy