Streaming TV Is Still Missing One of Cable’s Best Features

Good news for those of you who are Yellowstone–curious but have never tried the Paramount Network’s Western series: it’s coming to Pluto TV for free!. Now four seasons in (with a fifth season on the horizon), Paramount has a bona fide hit with Yellowstone. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly as the cattle ranch-owning Dutton family, as well as Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille. The show first premiered in 2018, and since then has become one of TV’s biggest hits with audiences, reaching number one in 2021 across broadcast, cable, and premium channels, and the season 4 finale pulling in over 15 million fans. There’s also one Yellowstone prequel, 1883, and another in the works, titled 1932.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO