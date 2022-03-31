ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Streaming TV Is Still Missing One of Cable’s Best Features

By Matt Singer
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of nights ago, I got into a mood that I’m sure every person reading this understands: I was too wired to go to sleep but I was also too tired to watch anything too serious or mentally taxing. Generally when I’m in that kind of headspace I want to...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Moon Knight: Is It Out Yet on Disney Plus, Netflix, or Hulu? Where and When to Watch Stream

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces a new character in the roster of heroes, Moon Knight comes in hot being the first release of the franchise this year and with all the excitement pumping through the veins of the fans, here is where to and when to watch the stream the series and whether it is already out on Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, or any other way to see it online for free.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Streaming Tv#Cable Television#Streaming Television#Television Show
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
KTEN.com

Streaming vs. Cable: Cut the Cord or Buy a Bundle?

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/streaming-vs-cable-cut-the-cord-or-buy-a-bundle. Each year, more people choose to say goodbye to their cable subscriptions. The most common reason is usually cost, but is cutting the cord saving anyone money these days?. It might seem that way, particularly if you’re frustrated with your TV provider. But cutting the cord...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Is Coming To Pluto TV For Free

Good news for those of you who are Yellowstone–curious but have never tried the Paramount Network’s Western series: it’s coming to Pluto TV for free!. Now four seasons in (with a fifth season on the horizon), Paramount has a bona fide hit with Yellowstone. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly as the cattle ranch-owning Dutton family, as well as Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille. The show first premiered in 2018, and since then has become one of TV’s biggest hits with audiences, reaching number one in 2021 across broadcast, cable, and premium channels, and the season 4 finale pulling in over 15 million fans. There’s also one Yellowstone prequel, 1883, and another in the works, titled 1932.
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
KGUN 9

Ditch Cable And Record Your Favorite TV Shows With The Best Tablo Dual Lite DVR

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s nothing better than unwinding at the end of a long day with a...
TV SHOWS
inputmag.com

You can stream entire seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free now

YouTube is actively trying to capitalize on the segmentation of our film and TV viewing options that was ushered in by the age of streaming. U.S. viewers will now be able to watch full seasons of shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland, among others, on the platform for free, with ad support.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Triple Play: This Deal Gets You Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ Together for Just $14

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited access to three of the most popular streaming services for about the price of a sandwich and coffee. Enter: the Disney+ Bundle. How Much Is the Disney Bundle? Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ have teamed up to offer a bundle deal that gets you access to all three streamers for just $13.99 a month. That’s $14 total...
TV & VIDEOS
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy