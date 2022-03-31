Windy, hot start; pop-up showers to move through this evening

Palm Coast sunrise (Lorie Parenti)

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll start off Thursday with windy and hot conditions.

Daytime highs will reach 91 degrees in Orlando.

It will be a windy day, with gusts of up to 35 mph.

The fire threat is elevated because of the winds.

Later in the day, a few pop-up storms will move through the area. There’s a 30% chance of rain.

A front will move in on Thursday night and Friday. It will bring rain and storms to the area. Some storms could be strong.

We’ll have highs in the 80s on Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Saturday as the front lingers.

We’ll have temperatures in the low-to mid-80s throughout the weekend.

