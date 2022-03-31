ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone soccer showcase at SUNY Poly to promote STEM and robotics

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
New York’s first U.S. Drone Soccer Championship Showcase will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Wildcat Field House at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy.

Organizers said the event is invitation-only due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It is targeting middle and high school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) educators, student clubs and after-school initiatives across the state.

The showcase will include demonstration matches and information on equipment requirements, team formation and league development.

“We are very excited to introduce and bring U.S. Drone Soccer to New York,” said Bob Payne of CNY Drones. “This is another way to inspire kids to get involved in drone technology.”

The demonstration is a collaboration between CNY Drones and numerous SUNY Poly student clubs. SUNY Poly’s Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), Wildcat Robotics, 3D Printing and Women in Engineering clubs meet regularly with CNY Drones.

The student clubs cohost demonstrations, tech meets, training and competitions, according to SUNY Poly officials. The clubs also host drone soccer fly-in meetings for SUNY students on campus.

CNY Drones is a volunteer-run community organization that promotes drone-focused STEM.

The organization was New York’s first AMA Model Aircraft Student Club and has expanded its reach as an AMA Region II Affiliate for U.S. drone soccer in New York and New Jersey, according to information provided by the organization.

The Air Force Research Lab, also known as Rome Lab, Griffiss Institute, SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s College of Engineering and the Technology Alliance of Central New York (TACNY) has supported CNY Drones with drone soccer, the organization said.

What is drone soccer?

Drone soccer is played with flying quadcopters in protective exoskeletons designed for collisions, according to information included in the student league announcement.

Five-player teams fly inside a netted arena, where they ram and block an opposing team to prevent them from scoring.

Students who compete in drone soccer must first learn to build, program and repair the drones as a team.

“The joy of flight is real,” said David Roberts, president of U.S. Drone Soccer in a statement. “When a student flies, but then crashes and makes their first repairs – they've become an engineer for life.”

Drone soccer was introduced in North America in 2019, according to information provided by CNY Drones.

The mission of U.S. Drone Soccer is to make aerospace careers accessible for all students, according to a Jan. 26 statement about the national launch of student leagues.

Drone soccer is an educational e-sport that provides students with aviation skills through classroom lessons and after-school leagues for grades 6-12.

It is the only competitive student robotics program recognized as an international sport by the World Air Sports Federation. Another demonstration is slated at the world games in Birmingham, Alabama, in July.

National information about the e-sport can be found at https://dronesoccer.us/. New York State league and start-up contact information is located on the CNY Drones information hub: https://www.cnydrones.org.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

