ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Suspect arrested in sexual assault of elderly woman at New Hartford rehab facility

By CNY Central
cnycentral.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — An Ilion man has been arrested following a nearly two-year investigation into the sexual assault of an elderly female resident of a New Hartford rehabilitation center, New Hartford...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless

Police said early Tuesday they've arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.Law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, D.C., and he was being interviewed by police, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter.Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man's face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Ilion, NY
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New Hartford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New Hartford, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assault#Rehab#Police#Cross
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Who is Lauren Pazienza? Everything we know about suspect in shoving attack that killed 87-year-old singing coach

Police have arrested a suspect in the shoving attack that killed Barbara Gustern, 87, a beloved singing coach in New York City.The suspect is 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza. The New York Police Department says the young woman turned herself in on 22 March, about two weeks after the assault. She has been charged with manslaughter, but is presumed innocent until proven guilty.Who is Ms Pazienza? What could have possibly motivated her to push an elderly woman – who police say she did not know – to her death? Here’s a look at everything we know so far.The attackOn the evening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Vermont Police Identify DNA in 2004 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old

Investigators have identified a DNA sample in connection with the 2004 disappearance of 17-year-old Brianna Maitland, per CBS News. Vermont State Police investigators say that identifying the DNA, which was found near Maitland’s abandoned car, doesn’t mean it’ll lead to a suspect. According to authorities, the teen is believed to be a victim of foul play.
VERMONT STATE
NBC New York

Woman Accused of Hiding With LI Family Posts Bail in Manhattan Street Shove Death

A 26-year-old woman jailed on Rikers Island on manslaughter charges in the death of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach posted bail and has been released. Lauren Pazienza did not appear in court on Friday, but her lawyer, Arthur Aidala, showed up on her behalf. She surrendered to authorities Tuesday, Aidala by her side, after eluding police for nearly two weeks as they tried to identify the woman seen on surveillance.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy