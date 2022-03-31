ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Schools recruits current students for future teaching roles

By Elisia Alonso
 1 day ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District is working to fill future teacher positions by growing some of their own.

A teaching academy is offered at six high schools in the district. This year, 150 students are enrolled.

The academies teach kids how to plan, manage, and execute lesson plans. It also helps students earn DCF certification through the State of Florida.

This license allows them to work in childcare centers within the state, including an on-site center at Fort Myers High School.

Many students in the program said they became inspired by learning from their favorite instructors.

Students learn how to create engaging and interactive lessons that make learning fun.

“I’ve learned that education isn’t just about giving people papers and tests. It’s more than that. It’s putting in the time, the creativity, making sure there’s projects,” said Nya, a senior at Estero High School.

District officials said the goal is to encourage students to return to the LCSD to teach after earning degrees.

Academy leaders said the program offers hands-on experience in teaching and much more.

“They may want to work maybe not in the classroom, but with children one day. Medicine, in social work, being a parent themselves one day,” said Andrea Hollan, Director of the Teaching Academy and Fort Myers High School.


