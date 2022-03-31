ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driveway rental firm steps in to replace £350 home electric car charging grant

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

As the Government grant for electric home chargers comes to an end, driveway rental firm JustPark is announcing it will offer a £350 incentive to homeowners looking to install an EV charging point. The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) was launched...

www.shropshirestar.com

