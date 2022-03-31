ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong chief says resignation of UK judges is ‘political’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKhlq_0ev5XkVv00
World News

Hong Kong’s leader has rejected claims that the city’s judiciary is losing its independence after two British judges resigned from the courts in the semi-autonomous territory, citing increasingly oppressive laws enacted by mainland China.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said she accepted the resignations announced on Wednesday, but insisted that “the rule of law has remained as robust as ever”.

“The whole thing is a political arrangement,” Ms Lam said.

“It is totally clear to all, that the British government officials and British politicians have used these means to damage our much-respected independent judicial system, and I feel that this is very regrettable.”

British judges have sat on the Court of Final Appeal since Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997, as part of efforts to safeguard the rule of law.

But the UK and other Western nations say China has reneged on its promise to retain Hong Kong’s own social, legal and political systems for 50 years amid an intense crackdown on the city’s institutions following sweeping anti-government protests in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWW2p_0ev5XkVv00
The UK is withdrawing its judges from Hong Kong’s top court because keeping them there would ‘legitimise oppression’ in the former British colony (AP) (AP)

Those efforts included passage of the National Security Law in 2020 and changes to the electoral system that have effectively ended political opposition in the territory.

“The courts in Hong Kong continue to be internationally respected for their commitment to the rule of law,” UK Supreme Court president Robert Reed said after his resignation from the Hong Kong court.

“Nevertheless, I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression.”

China’s ministry of foreign affairs said it strongly opposed the resignations on Thursday and echoed Ms Lam’s political accusation.

“The UK, under the flag of upholding Hong Kong’s legal system, flagrantly used political methods to interfere with and harm Hong Kong’s judicial system,” spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The security law, which outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, has been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures, including the most prominent political leaders and activists.

Since the law was imposed, Hong Kong police have raided critical media outlets, such as Apple Daily, which subsequently shut down, with many of its journalists arrested.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Hong Kong to lift flight bans on UK and eight other countries

Hong Kong’s leader has said the city will lift flight bans on countries including Britain and the US as well as reduce quarantine time for travellers as coronavirus infections in its latest outbreak plateau. Chief executive Carrie Lam announced during a press conference on Monday that a ban on...
CORONAVIRUS
newschain

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife back from ban to face Scunthorpe

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is available again after suspension as the Sky Bet League Two leaders host bottom side Scunthorpe. Godwin-Malife has served a two-match ban for his sending off against Bradford. Fellow defender Dom Bernard could also return after an ankle injury. Rovers manager Rob Edwards has no...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reed
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Political Freedom#Uk#British#The Court Of Final Appeal#Western#Uk Supreme Court
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
China
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Reuters

Marshall Islands says 'strongly committed' to Taiwan ties

TAIPEI, March 22 (Reuters) - The president of the Marshall Islands pledged firm commitment to ties with Taiwan on Tuesday, offering his support at a time when Taiwan is facing increased diplomatic pressure from Beijing. The tiny Pacific nation is one of only 14 countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Australia and New Zealand ‘concerned’ at Chinese deal with Solomon Islands

The deal could lead to a Chinese military presence on the islands of the Pacific nation. The Australian and New Zealand prime ministers voiced concerns on Monday about the potential for a Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands. A document leaked last week indicates that China could boost its...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy