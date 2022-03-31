ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy Feb unemployment rate lowest for almost two years as 81,000 jobs created in month

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s unemployment rate declined to 8.5% in February from a downwardly revised 8.6% in January, data showed on Thursday, as some 81,000 jobs were created in the month. February’s rate was the lowest since April 2020, national national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.

It was below the median forecast of 8.7% in a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

January’s 8.6% jobless rate was revised down from an originally reported 8.8%. In the three months to February, employment was up by some 100,000, or 0.4%, compared with the September-to-November period, ISTAT said.

Compared with February 2021, the number of people in work increased by 777,000, or 3.5%.

In February, the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, fell to 24.2% from 24.8% the month before, posting its lowest reading since 2009.

Italy’s overall employment rate rose to 59.6% in February from 59.3% the month before. February’s rate was a record high for Italy, ISTAT said, though it remains one of the lowest in the euro zone.

Italy’s economic prospects have dimmed due to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Mario Draghi’s government now sees the economy expanding by around 2.8% this year, government sources have told Reuters, compared with an official forecast of 4.7% made in September.

The Treasury is expected to issue new official forecasts next week.

ISTAT gave the following data:

FEB JAN DEC NOV JOBLESS RATE 8.5 8.6r 8.9r 9.0r YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (15-24) 24.2 24.8r 26.2r 27.5 EMPLOYMENT RATE (15-64) 59.6 59.3r 59.3r 59.2 r=revised (Reporting by Gavin Jones)

