Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility

By Zachary Folk
 1 day ago

Previous 1 of 10 Next https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFFoW_0ev5XH6y00 Transgender Day of Visibility was created to celebrate the lives of trans people. According to GLAAD, only 20% of Americans personally know a transgender person - meaning most learn about transgender people through the media. Here is a look at some of the most influential transgender figures representing the community through film, television, politics, and activism. AFP via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvPZl_0ev5XH6y00 Lana and Lilly Wachowski have written, directed, and produced some of the most recognizable Hollywood films in the last 30 years. Their magnum opus was "The Matrix," which can be read as an allegory for trans experience. "The Matrix" won four Oscars and grossed over $466 million at the box office. AP Photo/Noah Berger, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxtWr_0ev5XH6y00 Laverne Cox first became a famous for her role of Sophia Burset in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black." She has since become one of the most outspoken LGBTQ advocates in media today. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzuCn_0ev5XH6y00 Asia Kate Dillon became famous for their portrayal of Taylor Mason on "Billions" - the first nonbinary character on a major American TV show. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eBGC_0ev5XH6y00 In 2018, Danica Roem became the first transgender person elected to any U.S. state legislature when she won a seat in Virginia's House of Delegates. Roem has since won reelection twice received national attention for her success. AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHIhF_0ev5XH6y00 Elliot Page is perhaps the highest profile transgender man in Hollywood today. Already an established star, he came out in December 2020. He has since become the first trans man to appear on the cover of Time Magazine. Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Cdb8_0ev5XH6y00 In November 2021, Michaela Jae Rodriguez made history when she became the first transgender woman to win an Emmy Award for Best Actress. Rodriguez won for her portrayal of Blanca Evangelista on FX's 'Pose,' a show that featured the largest transgender cast in history. Michael Parmelee/FX https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTvBS_0ev5XH6y00 A four star admiral, Dr. Rachel Levine rose to prominence as Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 she was nominated by President Joe Biden to become the nation's Assistant Secretary for Health, making her the highest ranking transgender individual in US government. via REUTERS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTMk8_0ev5XH6y00 Jazz Jennings became nationally known as an articulate and outspoken transgender child through her YouTube channel and her TLC reality show, "I Am Jazz." Jennings has since become one of the most prominent voices for trans children and youth. Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nq1Mn_0ev5XH6y00 Sarah McBride rose to national prominence as the press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. In September 2020, she won her first election to the Delaware State Senate, making her the highest ranking transgender elected official. REUTERS

