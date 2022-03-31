ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Beyond tolerance

By Renee Yaseen
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 2 days ago

My 2020 column “Food for Faith: What it’s Like Being Muslim at Notre Dame” prompted more kind emails, warm and fuzzy direct messages, conversion attempts and pranks than any other article I’ve written. I’m serious, my inbox was pinging for weeks. I’ve been thinking about why that article resonated so much...

ndsmcobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
RELIGION
Deseret News

Perspective: Why African Americans hold fast to their faith

The religious faith of African Americans is generational, historical and spiritual. Our lived experiences of incessant afflictions, suffering and injustices have seen Christ’s redemptive grace, healing and faithfulness. He has shown us that he is the promise-keeper. For many of us, our hope is built, anchored and bound in the salvific power of Christ.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Notre Dame, IN
Society
City
Notre Dame, IN
The Week

Will anyone be happy with a post-religious America?

Post-religious America is growing up. That's the bottom line of a new survey by Deseret News and Marist Poll. Researchers saw declines in religious practice in most demographic groups, but generational differences were especially stark. According to the report, Americans "60 or older (43 percent) are more likely than their...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
MedicalXpress

Philosophical, moral beliefs tied to religion determine vaccine acceptance

Strong philosophical and moral beliefs associated with many religions can contribute to vaccine hesitancy and reduce vaccination rates, a new study shows. Researchers from four universities—including the University of Michigan—examined attitudes and behaviors for three vaccines: flu, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) and human-papillomavirus (HPV). They wanted to learn about the relationship with philosophical, spiritual and moral beliefs.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

More Than Just ‘Hate’

One year has passed since a gunman took the lives of six Asian women and two others at spas in the Atlanta area. The shooting spurred new activism and awareness around violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. And yet reports of such violence are on the rise: One recent study found that anti-Asian hate crimes jumped more than 300 percent in the United States last year, and cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., reported dramatic increases as well. Women are disproportionately likely to be targeted.
SOCIETY
Vice

‘Oh, These Are Little Kids’: Trucker Convoy Went to a School to Teach Freedom

A number of drivers from the trucker convoy protest made their way to a nearby private Christian school Thursday to show off their big rigs to the children. Several popular convoy livestreamers filmed themselves and young students at the Baptist school in Hagerstown, Maryland—where the ill-defined trucker protest has made their homebase for the last few weeks—climbing around their big rigs and blaring horns.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muslim
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
psychologytoday.com

When Adolescents Go to War

All soldiers face high risk of adverse mental health, but soldiers under the age of 25 are particularly vulnerable. Teen soldiers form new neural connections to adapt to combat, and other neural connections will be "pruned" away. Because of teens’ particular vulnerability, psychologists have campaigned for more careful assessment of...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Phys.org

Political motivation often comes down to personal assessment of other races' 'deservingness'

While maybe not racially prejudiced, a broad swath of American citizens nonetheless do and say things that racists do, according to a new study. "Everyday people are implicated, not because they are racist but because they possess certain values that lock in disadvantage for African Americans," wrote Darren Davis, the Snyder Family Mission Professor of Political Science at the University of Notre Dame, and David C. Wilson, professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, in their new book, "Racial Resentment in the Political Mind," published by the University of Chicago Press. "Such 'banality' makes racial resentment frightening. While the overwhelming focus has been on the overt and blatant racists parading in hoods and capes, the ordinariness of racial resentment works in the same way as racial prejudice. As a comparison, lynchings were spearheaded by blatant racists, but thousands of everyday citizens were willing participants who cheered, posed for photographs, and departed with souvenirs as if they were state fairs."
BERKELEY, CA
psychologytoday.com

Cognitive Dissonance: Opposing Views of Interracial Marriage

This year is the 55th anniversary of the Supreme Court case, Loving v. Virginia, that made interracial marriage legal in all 50 states. Opposing pieces of information, such as contradictory statements and views on this topic, can produce cognitive dissonance. There are different ways to resolve cognitive dissonance; one of...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy