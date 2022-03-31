Beyond tolerance

While maybe not racially prejudiced, a broad swath of American citizens nonetheless do and say things that racists do, according to a new study. "Everyday people are implicated, not because they are racist but because they possess certain values that lock in disadvantage for African Americans," wrote Darren Davis, the Snyder Family Mission Professor of Political Science at the University of Notre Dame, and David C. Wilson, professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, in their new book, "Racial Resentment in the Political Mind," published by the University of Chicago Press. "Such 'banality' makes racial resentment frightening. While the overwhelming focus has been on the overt and blatant racists parading in hoods and capes, the ordinariness of racial resentment works in the same way as racial prejudice. As a comparison, lynchings were spearheaded by blatant racists, but thousands of everyday citizens were willing participants who cheered, posed for photographs, and departed with souvenirs as if they were state fairs."

