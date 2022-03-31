ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong gusty thunderstorms possible during afternoon and evening in Finger Lakes

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today will feel like mid-spring in the Finger Lakes and Central New York. High temperatures are expected to push through the 60s and settle in the low-70s. There will be abundant...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com

74K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

22M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Finger Lakes#Central New York#Extreme Weather#The Storm Trackers Team#Fingerlakes1 Com App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Temperatures To Soar To Record Levels; Are You Ready For The Heat?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ridge of high pressure stalled over Northern California triggered hot, gusty winds early Tuesday that sent temperatures soaring as much as 24 degrees warmer than they were just 24 hours earlier. National Weather Service reported gusts as high as 75 mph in the predawn hours. “Gusts as of 3 a.m. were peaking between 45 to 60 mph at our typically windy spots like Mt Diablo, Mt St Helena West, Mt Umunhum, and Healdsburg Hills,” the weather service said. “Thus far, the strongest gust we had was 75 mph at Mt St Helena West which occurred between...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Alert: Massive Solar Eruption Expected to Hit Earth on Thursday

According to space weather analysts, Earth may be in the path of coronal mass ejection (CME), a kind of sun explosion, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. By interfering with the Earth's magnetic field, CMEs can cause great damage to Earth's electrical infrastructure. But it is unlikely that Thursday's CME will cause problems.
ASTRONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy