There might be someone that you are interested in, and though the two of you have started talking, you might be doing your best to take things slow. Though this is something that you find is in your best interest, the other person might not understand why you are not moving faster in the relationship. So, what do you do if you want to take things slow but the other person doesn't understand why that is important? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

13 DAYS AGO