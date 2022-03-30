ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eating two servings of avocados a week may lower risk of cardiovascular disease: Study

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas (Texas) [US], March 30 (ANI): A new study has suggested that eating two or more servings of avocado weekly was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The study was published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association'. Avocados contain dietary fibre, unsaturated fats especially monounsaturated fat...

