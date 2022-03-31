ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New PS Plus vs. old PS Plus: what’s the difference between them

By Callum Bains
TechRadar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s Xbox Game Pass competitor will soon be here in the form of a revamped PlayStation Plus. The 12-year-old monthly subscription service is to be merged with cloud gaming platform PlayStation Now this June, combining the two into a brand new PS Plus package. The new PS Plus...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Drops Surprise Freebie For PS4 Owners, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation has just announced a brand-new freebie for all PlayStation 4 owners, and you don't even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to make use of it. Sony has once again teamed up with Apple TV Plus to gift PS4 users an extended three month trial. This is similar to the six-month subscription that PS5 users were offered last year, but obviously not quite as good. Because six is more than three. You understand how numbers work.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The last-gen iPad Air is matching its lowest price at Amazon

The announcement of the latest iteration of the iPad Air at Apple’s Peek Performance event last week has resulted in price cuts for the last-gen model. Usually, the 2020 model of the iPad Air can only be found for $599.99, but Amazon currently has the 64GB model of this tablet in all colorways for $499.99. While the newer iPad Air comes with Apple’s M1 processor, the A14 Bionic chip in the 2020 model still provides more than enough power for a vast majority of applications. The iPad Air uses a 10.9-inch retina display with a resolution of 2360x1640, but for more details on the specs of the latest version of this tablet, feel free to read our review by Dan Seifert.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Ps Plus#Sony Playstation#Cloud Storage#Video Game#New Ps Plus#Xbox Game Pass#Ps4#Playstation Studios#Psp#Playstation Now
TechRadar

Google Chrome users urged to update immediately or risk attack

Google has urged Chrome users to update the web browser to the latest version in order to avoid being targeted by cybercriminals. Late last week, the company released Chrome 99.0.4844.84 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, which fixes a high severity zero-day vulnerability that allows for remote code execution. In an...
INTERNET
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Netflix
Tom's Hardware

Xbox Series X is Back in Limited Stock for £479: Real Deals

CCL Computers has Microsoft's Xbox Series X gaming console in limited stock for £479. These Xbox consoles have been flying off the shelves and emptying online inventories since their release thanks to scarcity and those pesky scalpers. The Xbox Series X is the flagship console of Microsoft's current generation...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

PS Remote Play

The game's developer took an unplanned detour to avoid another pileup. PS5 and PS4 have also received an update that brings new party features, refreshed UI elements and Voice Command (preview) The game's latest patch is driving one of Sony's lowest Metacritic user scores ever. MAME is a multi-purpose emulation...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PlayStation VR review

PlayStation VR is an affordable introduction to quality VR. Many of the experiences aren't as crisp as the ones found on the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, but, for a system that uses a PS4 instead of an expensive PC gaming rig, we're not complaining. Plus, a recent price reduction makes it even more appealing.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS Plus Premium will be the only tier to provide access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

PS Plus Premium will be the only way to access much of Sony's extensive back catalogue when the updated service launches in June. In the blog post announcing the new-look PS Plus, Sony confirmed that while the cheapest 'Essential' tier will offer the service's current benefits and the middle 'Extra' tier will include a catalogue of "up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games," only the most expensive 'Premium' tier will grant access to older games.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PlayStation’s Spring Sale is massive — here are 25 games worth grabbing

In celebration of the Spring Season, PlayStation has launched a massive new sale with over 1,000 games, special editions, and DLC packs up for grabs. The sale contains both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles, so there’s plenty to grab whether you’ve upgraded to the current generation, plan to later, or would just like to expand your PS4 backlog. The Spring Sale lasts for nearly a month, and will eventually close on April 27.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Realme 9 series might have a 4G phone on the cards with 108MP primary shooter

Realme 9 series made its debut with the launch of Realme 9i back in January 2022. The smartphone launch was followed by the launch of Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus. After that, the brand rolled out two new smartphones, including Realme 9 and Realme 9 SE, in the Indian market. Now it seems like the brand is getting inspired by its rival Redmi has a tonne of phones under the Redmi Note 11 lineup and is ready to extend the Realme 9 series with a new smartphone pretty soon.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy