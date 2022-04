Condoleezza Rice was the U.S. Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009 and is currently the Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. It was [in 2006], the summer after I became Secretary of State. I went on vacation with my cousin at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. I had been a figure skater growing up and I’d always been athletic. Anyway, her husband gave us lessons, and the first day they had us hitting 7-iron, 7-iron, 7-iron, and I was so bored. The second day, they let us hit a driver and I knew I had found my new sport.

