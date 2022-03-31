ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, March 22

By Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌Department‌ ‌
Lake County News
 1 day ago

Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred on Bevins. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on 20TH. RP SAW SOMEONE CRAWL OUT FROM UNDER PORCH AND THINKS PEOPLE ARE SQUATTING THERE. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. 13:23 FOOT PATROL 2203220045. Officer initiated activity at Safeway, 11TH,...

www.lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Man Found With 30 Pounds Of Meth During Probation Search Sentenced To 17 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man who was found with more than 30 pounds of crystal meth in his possession in 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gabriel Arauza, 33, was arrested at a residence along 47th Avenue after investigators located the large stash of methamphetamine during a probation search on August 29, 2018. The Sacramento County Probation Department said after the arrest that investigators learned Arauza was trying to hide from his probation officer at that residence. At the time of the discovery, Sacramento County Probation said it was the largest seizure of meth in the department’s history. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $500,000. Prior to that arrest, Arauza had been convicted on four other felony drug offenses, including drug trafficking convictions in 2013 and 2015 in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma leaders trying to crack down on street racing

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma city leaders are trying to crack down on street racing after racers took over the downtown area on Saturday. Tacoma police say more than 10 cars blocked an intersection just before midnight. Officers said that when they got there, people laid down in front of...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy