ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Guns Found at Checkpoints in All 5 Major Tennessee Airports

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Security screeners found guns in carry-on baggage at all five of. 's major airports last week, the Transportation Security Administration said. Guns were discovered at security checkpoints during the week of March 20...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
abc27 News

Williamsport man arrested by TSA for loaded gun in Newark Airport

(WHTM) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers arrested a man from Williamsport, Pennsylvania after finding a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Wednesday, March 23 in the Newark Liberty International Airport. It was the second gun caught in the airport within the last week. According to the report, the TSA officer spotted the handgun […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

Three hurt in Elvis Presley, Raines crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say three people were injured in a Whitehaven crash Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police say all northbound and southbound traffic on Elvis Presley at East Raines was closed after a multi-vehicle crash. Police say three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Soon after, Memphis Police announced the lanes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City watch issued for Memphis woman

UPDATE 6:34 AM: City watch alert for Jones has been cancelled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a city watch alert for a missing woman. 28-year-old Jazmine Jones was last seen in Cordova on the 8200 block of Sturbridge Way near Raleigh Lagrange and North Germantown Parkway on Sunday. Police believe she is endangered. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Sen. Katrina Robinson sentenced to time served

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge sentenced former Sen. Katrina Robinson to time served with no fine and one year of supervised release Friday evening. Several character witnesses testified at the hearing and the judge received 57 letters of support for Robinson. In a statement, Robinson said “Since 2015, I have lived and breathed THI. Offenses are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Guns#Tsa#Ap
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple accused of running a large-scale identity theft scheme has been indicted on criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Danley, 31, and Taryna Watson, 27, worked from a Bartlett-area residence where they called AT&T call centers and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot at Soulsville gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot at a gas station Sunday afternoon in Soulsville. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at Millennium Food Mart. WREG later found out that the victim was found on the 1300 block of Gaither near the gas station. She was listed in non-critical condition. MPD said the person responsible […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason

Ford Motor Company officials are in communication with the Tennessee Comptroller about its financial takeover plans for Mason, Tenn., a small majority Black town located less than five miles from the automaker’s new electric vehicle plant, a company spokesman said Friday. However, Virginia Rivers — Mason’s Vice Mayor — said no one with Ford has […] The post Ford Motor expresses concern about Mason appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman steals over $13K from dentist office where she worked, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police took a bite out of crime by arresting a dental office employee who allegedly stole over $13,000 from her employer. Police said 40-year-old Amber Nichols of Lakeland, Tennessee was working at a dentist’s office in Memphis in December of 2021 when she told her boss that she needed some time off to go to Chicago to deal with an embezzlement case with her husband.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy