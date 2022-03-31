ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Fabre installed as leader of Archdiocese of Louisville

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new archbishop has been installed to lead the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre took over Wednesday in a mass at the Kentucky International Convention Center, the Courier Journal reported. Fabre, a Louisiana bishop who led efforts against racism, succeeds former Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who announced he was stepping down in August 2021.

Fabre, who is Black, serves as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and led the writing of the U.S. bishops’ most recent pastoral letter on racism. Fabre served as bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2013.

The Louisville archdiocese includes 24 Kentucky counties and counts more than 200,000 Catholics as members.

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The associate medical director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, died unexpectedly this week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed. She was 36. The circumstances surrounding Hartlage’s death are not immediately clear, but in a statement, Fischer called her passing “unexpected.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Roof collapse 14,000 feet underground strands Kentucky coal miner

Rescue crews are searching for a Kentucky coal miner who is missing after a reported roof collapse 14,000 feet underground.The collapse was reported about an hour after James D Brown, 33, a roof bolter at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, Kentucky, began his shift in the mine on Sunday at 10pm.Crews from the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety have been sent to investigate.“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Britainy and I...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

Community members, city leaders in Louisville say unity and initiative can help curb violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coming off of a deadly weekend in Louisville, community members and leaders say residents joining together is the only way forward. Sitting in her living room Monday, Candy Linear says it doesn't feel like eight months since she lost her 16-year-old daughter Nylah Linear. She sat in front of Nylah's memorial in her home -- still in pain and heartbroken.
LOUISVILLE, KY
beckershospitalreview.com

Louisville health department leader saves passenger on flight

The associate medical director of the Louisville (Ky.) Metro Health Department, SarahBeth Hartlage, MD, answered the call to action on a recent flight to treat a passenger, the Courier Journal reported March 16. Dr. Hartlage was on a flight to Orlando, Fla., when the flight attendant called for a physician....
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archdiocese#U S#Diocese#Ap#The Courier Journal#Houma Thibodaux#Catholics
WKYT 27

UK outfielder Renee Abernathy named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A walk-off winner over Auburn on Sunday was the cherry on top of an impressive weekend by Kentucky’s Renee Abernathy. “Every SEC win is a lot of momentum, and to take the series away from Auburn, they are really good,” said Abernathy. Abernathy’s big...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Where does Kentucky stand ahead of EKU and Ole Miss?

Kentucky has been a difficult team to figure out this season, constantly seeming to fluctuate around the college baseball hierarchy with every result. The Wildcats currently check in at 17-8, with what should be another win on Tuesday night before a massive home stand, but not all of those wins or losses stand as equal.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
LouFamFun

Archery Lessons and Ranges in Louisville

Does your child have a newfound interest in a learning archery? Maybe even you do? E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park archery in Louisville lessons that are affordable. You have to act fast to get a spot because they fill up quickly. You must fill out a registration form send it back to the appropriate email so we can get you signed up and ready to shoot! These programs do tend to fill up fast. The quickest way to get a spot is to call and register and pay for an open spot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville leaders say they're making progress on cleaning up abandoned cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You've likely seen them around the Louisville Metro — abandoned cars on the interstate, in neighborhoods and in places you might not expect. It's been an issue that was only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and the LMPD's tow lot being at capacity. But Louisville leaders say they are making headway in getting the abandoned vehicles off the streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Eastern tent caterpillar eggs hatching across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Entomologists at the University of Kentucky say that the eastern tent caterpillar eggs are beginning to hatch across Central Kentucky. They’re among some of the first insects to do so this early in the year in our region. While the eastern tent caterpillar can be...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Caseworkers: Texas order on trans kids handled differently

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put in motion abuse investigations into the parents of some transgender kids, child welfare supervisor Randa Mulanax said what happened next strayed from normal protocols. There was unusual secrecy, with texts and emails discouraged. Allegations about trans kids received elevated...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy