ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Guns found at checkpoints in all 5 major Tennessee airports

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Security screeners found guns in carry-on baggage at all five of Tennessee’s major airports last week, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Guns were discovered at security checkpoints during the week of March 20 through March 27 at Nashville International Airport, Memphis International Airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, the TSA said in a news release.

Four loaded weapons were found in carry-on baggage at the Nashville airport, the TSA said. One loaded gun was found in each of the airports in Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga, and an unloaded weapon was found in the Blountville airport, TSA spokesman Mark Howell said in the news release.

Travelers face criminal and civil penalties for bringing firearms to a security checkpoint. Guns can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage, the TSA said.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gun ammo salesman confirmed to Tennessee education board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have confirmed the governor’s appointment of a businessman to the State Board of Education despite lawsuits over his company’s sale of ammunition online, including the bullets used in a mass shooting at a Texas high school. The Republican-supermajority General Assembly gave...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

East Tennessee man accused of bringing guns into Walmart

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An eastern Tennessee man is accused of bringing guns into a Walmart and being in possession of drugs, authorities said. Aaron Joshua Lewis, 41, of Tellico Plains, was charged with two counts of possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
MADISONVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Guns#Tsa#Ap
YourErie

Gun found by hotel cleaning crew

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Fairview hotel cleaning crew recently made a surprising discovery. On Jan. 2, following a guest checkout, the cleaning crew at Quality Inn at the 6400 block of Sterrettania Road worked to ready the room for the next guest and discovered a handgun with a holster. The Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Loud noise triggers stampede at Cancún airport in Mexico

A loud noise triggered a stampede Monday at the international airport in Mexico's popular tourist destination of Cancún. The country's National Guard said there was no evidence that gunshots were fired, and the noise could have been a tourist tipping over some signs, according to Reuters. The national guard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Tennessee Man Arrested At South Station Carrying 11 Guns In Backpack

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Police arrested a Tennessee man Monday after he was found carrying a backpack full of handguns and ammunition at South Station. John Pierre of Lutts, Tennesse is facing charges of several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was found with 11 guns, 16 magazines, and several boxes of ammunition in his backpack. Boston Police said in a statement he purchased the firearms out of state and was planning to travel to Boston to illegally distribute the firearms to various individuals.
BOSTON, MA
NBC12

Florida man cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration officers at the Richmond International Airport prevented a Florida man from carrying a handgun onto his flight on Sunday. TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint X-ray unit, and the .357 caliber handgun...
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy