ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Sierra Jenkins’ father speaks out about security camera issues in downtown Norfolk

By Andy Fox
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUQJb_0ev5NnWK00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “She had those glasses on that night, and I will hold on to those forever,” said Maurice Jenkins, pointing to glasses up on a bookshelf.

Sierra Jenkins’ glasses were a trademark of hers. Her father says she was always in glasses.

“She was out on a Friday night getting back on the clock Saturday morning. She was being called to cover this story, her own story. That is what she was supposed to be doing Saturday morning,” he said.

Sierra Jenkins, a reporter at the Virginian-Pilot, was one of two people who were fatally shot on March 19 in the 300 block of Granby Street in Norfolk. Three other people were injured.

Colleagues recall night Virginian-Pilot reporter died in shooting, final report for the paper

Maurice got the call from Sierra’s mother and went to the hospital that night. He said he’s upset about how he was treated, saying it was cold.

“I never saw a doctor. I was never able to go into the hospital. I was just standing in front of the emergency room for someone. They came out and showed me a picture on a cell phone of her laying in a bed,” he said.

Since then, Maurice Jenkins has had time to digest what else is wrong: No suspect, no motive, no cameras, no images of the shooter who took his daughter from him.

“If they had surveillance, it would be plastered all over the TV. If you see this guy, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, right? We don’t have that, so I believe there was no surveillance video is the truth… there is none,” he said.

He faults the City of Norfolk for failure to have that extra blanket of security: security cameras.

10 On Your Side reveals security issue in Norfolk parking garages

“We need surveillance out there. We need as much police presence out there as possible because if there are police all over the place, that will be a deterrent for people to pull out a gun and start shooting at people,” he said.

Jenkins watched WAVY’s story last week on eight Norfolk parking garages boasting surveillance cameras that don’t work and haven’t for about a year and a half.

He thinks Norfolk’s failure to have cameras in garages and on Granby Street is the problem. We asked Jenkins what his message would be to Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer.

“My message is to step it up. I don’t need to know every element of that plan… but do something,” he said.

Filer was watching our story on the parking garage,s too. He gets it. He says the cameras will be fixed by the end of the year.

Norfolk taking more steps to improve safety downtown

Filer was asked about our investigation into the parking garage cameras not working for a year and a half.

“It was not much in advance of your story [that I learned of this],” he said.

We asked if there’s a concern about the non-functioning cameras.

“Oh massive. When we found out about it, we immediately started making enhancements,” Filer said.

For starters, the city has covered signs saying there are surveillance cameras, and they also cover up the cameras not working to make sure drivers are not depending on those cameras for property and personal protection.

Jenkins knows about snitches not wanting to talk; he says let the cameras do the talking.

“You would need less people to talk if you had cameras out on Granby Street, and cameras in these establishments,” he said.

Chicho’s Backstage had no comment when we went by.

We asked Jenkins about the panther tattoo on his arm. It will soon include his beloved Sierra.

“She likes sunflowers and then I will put on things to represent her like a pen and pad to represent journalism,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Surveillance Cameras#Shooting#The Virginian Pilot
cbs19news

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 rape on Madison Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to life in prison on multiple charges, including rape, in Charlottesville. Forty-one-year-old Lenny Riccardo Dortch was sentenced to two life sentences in prison on charges of rape by force and abduction with the intent to defile. He was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Sports
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
Virginian-Pilot

4,000 sailors, Marines join Kearsarge group deploying from Norfolk and heading across Atlantic

The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking the drug dealers who “lost” a sizeable amount of drugs to come forward and claim it. Roanoke Rapids police seized nearly nine pounds of pot, along with cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and Alprazolam pills at an apartment on East 4th Street on Monday.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy