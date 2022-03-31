ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Advocates say transgender sports ban bill signed on by Rep. Tom Rice is harmful

By Manny Martinez
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Tom Rice, R-SC 7, signed on to a bill that would restrict transgender women from participating in scholastic sports nationwide, which some advocates say will cause more harm than good.

Rice, who is up for re-election in the fall, signed onto the bill which would limit who can play in sports across the country with an emphasis on fairness, but one local advocacy group said it’s only pushing division and exclusion.

“To me, when we exclude them from sports we’re trying to just push them out of existence,” said Connor Douglass with T-Time Transgender Support.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, as written, would strip federal funds from schools that allow transgender women to compete in women’s sports. The bill specifies that sex is determined only by someone’s reproductive biology at birth. However, the bill doesn’t ban transgender men from competing in men’s sports.

“To me it’s just like nobody cared about women’s sports until now,” Douglass said.

“When you decide to come out, it’s not so that you can gain a competitive advantage over your peers in sports,” said Dave Rossi, of the same organization. “It’s so that you can live authentically.”

Both Douglass and Rossi stand against the bill, adding that it will have adverse affects on transgender student athletes nationwide.

“It is despicable and shows a lack of understanding about everything,” Rossi said.

Rice said the bill isn’t transphobic, adding he is signing on as one of 35 all-republican co-sponsors over the weekend, stemming from recent headlines about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas , who won a national title in women’s 500-yard freestyle two weeks ago, which sparked debate.

“It’s absurd,” Rice said. “It truly is absurd that anybody would ever think that it would be right that they would be allowed to do this.”

“Don’t then expect that you can come in and compete in these sports and take advantage of these women who’ve committed their entire lives to this,” Rice said.

Rice said the bill is not likely to pass since it lacks support from Democrats. A similar bill is being debated at the state level in South Carolina.

In January, the NCAA adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.

Thursday is International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

