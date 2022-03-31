Chelsea to continue to wear Three logo on their shirts

The Ricketts family will continue talks with Chelsea supporters amid attempts to allay fan fears over the Chicago Cubs owners’ bid to buy the Blues, the PA news agency understands.Tom Ricketts met with Paul Canoville last week, Chelsea’s first black player, to apologise for father Joe Ricketts’ historic Islamophobic comments and set out his vision for the Stamford Bridge club’s future.Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts will return to London for further meetings with supporters, it is understood, while Chelsea fans have organised a protest before Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.An online petition against the Ricketts family’s candidacy to buy Chelsea...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO