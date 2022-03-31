Flume Taps Caroline Polachek for Ethereal New Song ‘Sirens’

Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens has announced a new album, LP.8, her follow-up to 2020’s Inner Song, one of the best albums from that year. Owens recorded it in Oslo with noise musician Lasse Marhaug, inspired by the unrest she felt after Inner Song came out during the pandemic and she wasn’t able to tour behind it. She described it as her “eighth album” to her label, despite the fact that she’s only released two full-lengths so far. “For me, 8 meant completion — an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally,” she said in a statement. LP.8 is out, digitally at least, in just a month’s time. Today, Owens is sharing two songs from it: the urgent and gripping “Sonic 8,” which closes out the record, and the more meditative “Olga.” Check out both below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO