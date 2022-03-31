ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flume Taps Caroline Polachek for Ethereal New Song ‘Sirens’

By Emily Zemler
Cover picture for the articleFlume has released a new single, “Sirens,” featuring Caroline Polachek. The soaring electronic song, co-written and produced by Danny L Harle, will appear on Flume’s forthcoming LP, Palaces, out May 20 via Future Classic and Transgressive. “Caroline and I had known each other for years, but...

