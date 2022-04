Late Wednesday (March 23), it was revealed that Skid Row had chosen Erik Grönwall as their new vocalist, teasing a bit of the title track of their latest album The Gang's All Here with the singer on vocals. But Grönwall's history with Skid Row music goes back a way, in fact, all the way to the start of his professional career when he auditioned for Swedish Idol (the Swedish version of the American Idol singing competition).

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO