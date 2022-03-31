OBITUARY: Don Andrew Tenpenny

Mr. Brian Keith Voss passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center, he was 54 years old. He was born in Murfreesboro and worked as a Claims Adjuster with Erie Insurance. He was an avid UT sports fan and loved deer hunting. Brian graduated from Riverdale High School and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University playing baseball for both schools.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO