Forecast: Unsettled weather through the weekend

The rest of your Thursday will be mostly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 70s overnight.

Since the ground is very dry, we really need a good soaking rain and there is a good chance for that this weekend.

A cold front arrives on Friday bringing a line of showers in the early morning and scattered showers later in the day. Some sunshine will sneak in between, which will allow the afternoon highs to reach the upper 80s.

The cold front will stall out over south Florida and will leave more clouds and rain chances through the weekend. It won’t be a washout this weekend, but you should keep an umbrella handy.

Highs on Sunday are in the mid 80s. The last round of rain will move through Monday evening as the front finally exits the state.