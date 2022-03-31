ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Tri-cities teens set up ‘Eating Disorder Webinar’ to raise awareness

By Kate Nemarich
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s74a1_0ev5Jz0e00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students on the Kingsport Youth Engaged in Leadership and Learning (Y.E.L.L.) Mayor’s Youth Council are on a mission to make a difference. Their latest undertaking is a free webinar addressing eating disorders.

“Our job as the Community Service Committee is just basically to find volunteer opportunities and to try to help out the Kingsport area,” said Y.E.L.L. member Rachael Spillett.

This webinar will address types of eating disorders, factors that could lead to eating disorders and signs or symptoms, as well as treatment options. They have brought in a professional therapist, Liza Incorvia, MA, LPCC, MFT, to lead the seminar and are also working alongside The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative.

The topic of eating disorders came from a conversation about mental health during one of their monthly meetings.

Lawsuit claims ‘assault with a deadly weapon’ by former BRMC CEO over 2020 patient incident

“We were just talking about what we thought was important to discuss in the community or what things we should focus on,” said Kate Dixon, Y.E.L.L Member. “As young adults, a lot of us came up with mental health issues…someone brought up eating disorders, and we decided that that’s something that people rarely talk about, but it’s an issue that a lot of young people struggle with.”

The presentation is open to everyone, but the group felt it was important to target health care providers and educators because of how much time they spend with students and the influence they can have on their lives.

“We found that a hierarchical approach so to speak, in tackling this issue would be very beneficial in that we could reach out to those who teach us and help to teach them about this issue so that they could then pass that knowledge on to us,” said Eliza Smith, Y.E.L.L Member.

The teens said the topic can be tricky to broach, so spreading awareness can create more safe spaces for those who are struggling.

‘They have failed’: Sullivan Central Middle track team unable to host home meets due to conditions

“The kid that’s going through something sensitive, like an eating disorder, they might not want to open up about it to their parents, maybe that might be a little bit too close to home,” said Dixon. “But for teachers and for health care professionals, those are people that they see every day and are comfortable enough with.”

After picking the topic, the group reached out to The Emily Program due to its reputation. A representative from the program then put them in contact with Incorvia who agreed to speak.

Members say setting up the seminar opened up their eyes to just how helpful the community could be.

“It was surprisingly easier than I thought it would be,” said Kousha Sadeghi, Y.E.L.L. Member. “Because we’ve I didn’t know I could reach out this well. And like, I didn’t know that people could be this helpful.”

The seminar is Thursday, March 31 from 12 to 2 p.m. Registration will remain open until the event starts. Registration also provides a link to a video version of the event after it ends.

To register click here.

To get involved with the Y.E.L.L program, visit the Kingsport Chamber website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

WJHL
WJHL

22K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults overdosing on drugs for common mental health issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall—medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders—have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Prolonged Grief Disorder: Mental Health Experts Identify the Signs

Prolonged grief disorder was added to a key manual used by mental health experts that includes standards for assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions. The formal recognition of the disorder will help medical professionals be properly reimbursed for providing medical care. It will also help researchers secure funding to research...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
Kingsport, TN
Health
WWLP

MHA to raise awareness for disabled workers

Massachusetts lawmakers with the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities plan to visit the Mental Health Association's resource center in Springfield today as they recognize National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Harvard Health

Medical marijuana may trigger substance abuse

Obtaining a medical marijuana card may pose a risk for those who use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression, according to a Massachusetts General Hospital study. In a significant minority of individuals, researchers found those at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of cannabis use disorder (CUD)...
HARVARD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Webinar#Eating Disorders#Mayor S Youth Council#Y E L L#Ma#Lpcc#Mft#The Emily Program#Veritas Collaborative#Brmc
WDVM 25

RespectFEST raises teen dating violence awareness

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March 21st kicks off RespectFEST, a week of events that brings awareness to teen dating violence.  All week there will be virtual events focusing on topics such as consent and healthy relationships that lead up to an in-person event on Sunday.  About 1 in 3 teens will experience dating violence […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Medical News Today

How do opioids affect the eyes?

One less well-known but potentially serious consequence of opioid use is damage to the eyes. Opioid use will also usually make a person’s pupils constrict. Opioids, which people sometimes call narcotics, are a class of drugs that occur naturally in the poppy plant and act on the brain to provide pain relief. They include prescription pain-relieving medications — such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine — and some illegal drugs, such as heroin.
HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Smart options for eating disorders

As anorexia nervosa rates continue to climb, eating disorder experts are examining the efficiency and availability of treatment options in Australia's health system. Increased demand for more services creates the need for smarter tailored service provision, says Flinders University Distinguished Professor of Psychology Tracey Wade, highlighting the value of a South Australian "Day Program" format which gives intensive daily treatment but no overnight admission treatments.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
AZFamily

Teen sets up shop to make prom more accessible

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Prom is a rite of passage for many high school juniors and seniors, but not everyone can afford to go. One Massachusetts student set out to make prom a lot more accessible.
EDUCATION
Herald Community Newspapers

Losing locks to raise cancer awareness

As the Rockville Centre St. Patrick’s Day Parade ended in front of St. Agnes Cathedral last Saturday afternoon, many attendees filed into the church’s Parish Center to take part in another charitable activity. The St. Baldrick’s program was back, drawing a crowd of a few hundred, who were willing to have their heads shaved and donate to children’s cancer research.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
US News and World Report

Eating Disorders Affect Boys and Men Too

Boys and men are vulnerable to eating disorders – and less likely to get the treatment they need. While doing research for my book "Being You: The Body Image Book for Boys," I spoke with many boys and young men about their body image, physical activity and eating behaviors. These conversations were notably different than the conversations I’ve had with girls and women across my career.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

What to Know About Depression in Children

Childhood is not always — or even usually — carefree. Depression among kids is common and can be serious, but it is treatable. It’s natural for children to have tears and fears. But if persistent sadness overtakes your child’s interests and relationships, depression could be a cause.
KIDS
Gillian May

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy