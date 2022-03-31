ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for March 31

Herald & Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

The latest building permits for Macon County

480 N. Brush College Road, $400, owner and contractor is David Bean, steel panel fence. 1190 W. Forest Ave., $1,740, owner is Aaron Taylor, contractor is Promax Construction, front porch roof. 2270 Gary Drive, $6,000, owner and contractor is Donald Ragsdale, green house. 161 Hide Tide Drive, $41,210, owner is...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

I-72 to get upgrades in Macon County

DECATUR — Improvements to Interstate 72 in Macon County will cause delays for motorists in coming months. Decatur woman accused of kidnapping business owner for $400K ransom. On Monday, April 4, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the interstate from the Sangamon County line east to about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51 in Decatur. The work will reduce the highway to one lane in each direction during portions of the work, with traffic control signs, arrows and barricades to direct motorists.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

75 years ago: 111 die in Southern Illinois mine disaster

WAMAC, Ill. — It was almost quitting time for 142 men working 540 feet below ground in Centralia Coal Co.'s Mine No. 5. In operation since 1908, the mine's tentacles ran three or more miles from the elevator shaft into the coal seams. At 3:27 p.m. March 25, 1947,...
CENTRALIA, IL
Herald & Review

UPDATE: Classes resume Friday at Richland

DECATUR — Due to a power outage on campus, Richland Community College will be closed the remainder Thursday, March 31. Remaining day classes and all evening classes are canceled, Tracy Withrow, director of marketing and public relations said in an e-mail. Students should contact their instructors if they have...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Inviting the food trucks downtown

Our collective mouths are watering at the possibility of food trucks being allowed downtown. The Decatur City Council is expected to consider the possibility in the near future. Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck vendors obtain a food...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur to be home to State Police forensic lab

DECATUR — Construction continues on the new Illinois State Police Forensic Science Facility in Decatur, which is expected to be operational this year. The Decatur facility will be the state’s seventh forensic lab and will primarily focus on DNA testing. It could help the State Police continue to reduce their testing backlog, said Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: New attractions coming to Macon County Fair

DECATUR — With just a couple months to go, organizers of the Macon County Fair are revving up for this year’s festivities. On Monday, the board shared a few of the fair’s highlights, which will take place June 2-5 at the Macon County Fairground. The carnival will be open to families on June 1.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Man convicted in Morgan County 1,000-pound pot bust

SPRINGFIELD — A federal court jury in Springfield has convicted a man stopped in South Jacksonville in 2017 with more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in his recreational vehicle. Muhammad Usama, 25, of Houston was arrested Dec. 31, 2017, at Love's Travel Stop after a Morgan County sheriff's deputy...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur principal moving to Kankakee schools

DECATUR — Stephanie Morgan-Harris, formerly principal at Muffley School, was moved to the position of assistant principal at Hope Academy in January. Now she has been named principal of Kankakee Junior High School at an annual salary of $102,550. When Morgan-Harris' removal from Muffley became public knowledge in January,...
DECATUR, IL
