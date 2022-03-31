ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The president will get his way': Congress likely can't stop new Iran nuke deal

By Andrew Desiderio
 1 day ago
"There are a lot of challenges with how Iran has advanced. Those are all things that people are going to have to take into consideration,” said Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) | J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

If the Biden administration can clinch a new nuclear deal with Iran, it’s likely in for a 2015 throwback in Congress.

The original U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement set off a partisan battle on the Hill as hawks tried and failed to block then-President Barack Obama’s implementation of the deal, even as a majority of lawmakers went on-record opposing it. Congress could be on track for the same jostling in the coming weeks — this time with higher stakes and political risk given the proximity to a midterm election in which Republicans are already favored to win big.

But yet again, despite skepticism among some Democrats — in particular those up for re-election this year — it’s unlikely that Congress will be able to block any new agreement with Iran. A disapproval resolution in the Senate would require 60 votes; even if that hurdle is cleared, opponents of the new deal would not be able to reach the two-thirds threshold required to override a presidential veto.

That doesn’t mean the sales job for a still-unfinished deal will be easy for President Joe Biden and his national-security deputies.

They’ve already been forced to try to corral some recalcitrant Democrats who have complained recently about a dearth of information about the ongoing talks in Vienna. And they’ll need to work hard to convince enough Democrats that a new agreement with Tehran is even necessary — without feeding into the GOP’s election-year attacks on Biden’s foreign-policy record.

“It’ll be an interesting and challenging path here,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a Biden ally who generally supports the administration’s efforts. “But it completely depends on what the deal is, and if there even is one.”

The revived Iran talks, a top priority for Biden, are incredibly delicate at the moment, as U.S. officials warn that Iran is closer than ever to producing enough material for a bomb. Republicans are uniformly opposed to a new agreement, and several Democrats have expressed reservations surrounding the current negotiations.

On top of that, lawmakers from both parties are putting pressure on the Biden administration to allow the Senate to vote on any new agreement, pointing to the same legal mechanism that paved the way for such votes in both chambers nearly seven years ago.

That law, the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act — often shorthanded as INARA — will likely be triggered if the Biden administration completes a deal. It will focus attention on some of the same lawmakers who had an impact on the original pact, in addition to the new crop of senators who have to consider the new agreement in the context of their re-election.

“There’s a different group of members here today than there were at that time,” added Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), one of just four upper-chamber Democrats who opposed the 2015 deal.

“Obviously today, seven years later, is different than 2015," Menendez added. "There are a lot of challenges with how Iran has advanced. Those are all things that people are going to have to take into consideration.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a top target for Republicans in November, said he wants the Senate to ultimately have a say. But he seemed warm to the current talks given how close Iran is to going nuclear, which most Democrats believe is the result of former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the pact in 2018.


Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Oct. 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. | Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

“I want to make sure Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon that they can use against Israel or any other country,” Kelly said in a brief interview. “I think it was a mistake to get out of the [2015 deal]. It was not perfect, but they’re much closer today [to a nuclear bomb].”

Other potential Democratic skeptics include those who voted against the original agreement and wanted to see the Biden administration follow through on its promise for a “longer, stronger” deal that includes additional protections against Iranian aggression.

Those lawmakers have raised concerns about the U.S. and its allies rolling back some of the Trump-era sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an Iranian military unit that has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

“I’m disappointed because I wanted to see a longer, stronger agreement, and that’s not going to be the case,” said Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who also opposed the 2015 deal. But, he added, “I think at the end of the day the president will get his way.”

The INARA gives Congress the ability to block any nuclear agreement with Iran through a resolution of disapproval. Such a vote would put immense pressure on Democrats looking to show some independence from Biden foreign-policy decisions that have faced significant blowback.

But opponents of the new agreement would need to recruit at least 10 Democrats to support a disapproval resolution — an unlikely prospect, and one that nuclear-deal advocates see as an easy political choice for vulnerable senators.

“This is a winnable fight for the administration,” said Dylan Williams, the chief lobbyist for J Street, a progressive pro-Israel group. “It’s important to remember that not one Democratic lawmaker who voted for the Iran deal in 2015 lost their seat to someone who opposed the deal in 2016. Not one.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), perhaps the Biden administration’s biggest advocate on the Hill on the Iran talks, predicted that Democrats would ultimately agree that re-entering a nuclear pact with Tehran is needed to prevent the regime from acquiring a bomb.

“The politics were really hot on this in 2015. My sense is that this is one of those few votes where political considerations end up falling away,” Murphy added.

But this year’s group of vulnerable Democrats has been known to break with their party at times on key foreign-policy questions. In January, four Democrats facing tough re-election fights this fall voted in favor of Sen. Ted Cruz ’s (R-Texas) legislation to sanction the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as fears were escalating over Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.


Kelly, along with Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, backed the pipeline legislation despite fierce opposition from the White House. A vote on a new Iran nuclear deal could give those senators another opportunity to show independence from the president and woo swing voters who are dissatisfied with Biden’s job performance.

Even though Republicans likely won’t be able to kill the new agreement altogether, they’re using the opportunity to hammer Biden and portray him as a weak leader on the world stage. They’re homing in on the fact that Russia is a party to the negotiations, even as its forces wage war in Ukraine.

“I think it’s insane to give the Ayatollah economic relief for anything like the [2015 deal],” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). “It’s insane to have the Russians be the intermediary.”

TerYon
21h ago

It will be pushed through regardless because it’s on the “list”. They have to check off the items on that “list”. Even if there are issues surrounding the deal as have been mentioned by other countries as well as objections within this country. A deal who’s main liaison between Iran and the United States is Russia, is asking for problems. What could possibly go wrong?

29
ReelPatriot
14h ago

Vote any way you want if you’re a democrat because we are voting you out in November anyway ..You we’re all complicit in what’s bern going on for the last 15 months ..Nobody trusts a word you say

30
SMARTALECK
18h ago

Blame is not going to stop Iran from going nuclear. The players we should be most concerned with are Russia and Iran itself.🇺🇸🦅

19
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
Daily Mail

US says Russian troops have been taken out by FROSTBITE, claims Ukraine is ready to take back cities and that Putin's forces are still stuck outside Kyiv with mounting evidence their invasion was poorly planned

Russian troops in Ukraine lack proper cold weather clothing and some have been taken out of the fight by frostbite, a senior U.S. defense official revealed on Tuesday. The official cited it as another example of how Moscow had failed to adequately prepare for the invasion of Ukraine, along with continuing fuel, ammunition and food shortages.
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
