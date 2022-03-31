ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Summer is coming. Here’s how the ‘BAG Club’ is helping kids

By Don Roberts
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfu08_0ev5I9Wq00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Summer will soon be here. And with children out of school, they’ll likely be anxious to get out of the house and do fun stuff, maybe even make some new friends.

So, where’s a good place to do all that and not cause too much pain in the pocketbook?

Try the “BAG” Club — That’s a cool nickname for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula. And as we emerge from the pandemic lockdowns, the BAGs are wide open with all kinds of fun and educational stuff for kids to do.

“People say ‘Kids are the future.’ I think kids are now — they’re the present,” said Jay Harris, a sports anchor at ESPN and graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk. “And if we don’t take care of them and nurture them, now, then there won’t be a future.”

Harris shared that message at the recent “Steak and Burger” fundraising dinner in Newport News for the BAG Club. He flew in from Connecticut last week to serve as master of ceremonies.

So, what’s to do at a BAG Club? Sports, of course, according to CEO Hal Smith, recalling how Harris helped them raise money for their recently opened “Dream Courts” for basketball in Newport News. But, also, there’s more.

“We provide after-school and summer programs, and we focus on just giving kids the great opportunity to achieve academic success,” said Smith.

Help with academics, leadership development, plus mentoring for kids needing role models, all made possible with the help of enthusiastic staff and volunteers, said Smith.

There are BAG Club locations in Newport Newport, Hampton, York County, Gloucester and Mathews County, all welcoming children ages 6 to 18.

“For just a $25 membership each year, our kids can come to the club each and every day,” Smith said.

In anticipation of a bumper crop of kids, Smith says their biggest need, besides financial support, is volunteers.

Harris is glad to do that long-distance.

“Whatever I can do to help some younger versions of me, or you, or Hal, have a better future, I’m down to do it. I maintain that if the kids were running things, things wouldn’t be the way they are because they have a lot more sense than adults have, in my opinion,” Harris said.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

How to help your kids navigate returning to class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As COVID-19 rates continue to decline, health experts are hopeful about the direction of the pandemic. Sill, these past two years have been tough, especially on children. One mental health expert said the last few years may have fueled another concern. “We are definitely seeing an increase in mental health concerns, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
KXRM

CityServe Day needs volunteers; here’s how you can help

COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers across Colorado Springs are preparing for this year’s Spring CityServe Day event. On Saturday, April 30, volunteers will meet at parks, schools, nonprofits, and neighborhoods to pick up trash, paint, organize, and participate in other beautification projects. Volunteers can also build bunk beds for at-risk youth, build houses for Habitat for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Family Proof

How to Motivate Your Kids to Help with the Housework

Unless you are one of the lucky ones, you likely have a hard time getting your children to help out with the kids’ chores assigned to them around the house. What if I told you that there were ways to motivate your child to help with the housework, rather than having to force them into doing it?
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Newport News, VA
Basketball
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Charity, VA
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Newport News, VA
Society
ABC30 Fresno

Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize on first ticket she ever bought

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000. Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Espn#The Bag Club#Old Dominion University
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
WAVY News 10

Maximum Fun in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A friendly game of laser tag can be just what you need to add some fun to your life. And when it comes to fun, nobody does it quite like APEX ENTERTAINMENT at Town Center in Virginia Beach. Apex Entertainment. 4621 Columbus Street Suite 100.
WTHI

It's time to spring clean

Are you ready to spring clean? Several businesses are ready to help. If you're ready to clean out your closet or home, there are several local businesses ready to take your stuff off your hands.
HOME & GARDEN
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy