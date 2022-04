OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation to improve transparency and accountability in state and local government unanimously passed the House on Monday. House Bill 3062, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, asks municipalities to post legal notices online or in a daily newspaper. Current law limits publication to a daily paper. The change allows newspapers to continue as the vehicle for government legal notices despite the decline in daily publications.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO