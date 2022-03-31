ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekender: 34 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

By Symphony Webber
 1 day ago
Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, home of the Charlotte Auto Fair April 7-10. Expect thousands of classics, customs, hot rods and collectibles, plus vendors and a Kids’ Zone. Tickets are just $10 .

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

70. Sunny. 4% chance of rain.

Yoga at Rosies Wine Garden NoDa: Start your Friday with a vinyasa flow in the garden streamed through noise-canceling headphones. 8:30-9:30am. $15. Details .

April pools weekend at Skiptown: Bring your doggo to splash around in kiddie pools, run through sprinklers, and nose-boop bubbles. April 1-3; All-day. Free. Details .

U-Cut Tulips at Howard Family Farm (250 Crater Rd.): Make a day trip to the farm this season to pick out your own bouquet of fresh tulips. Each stem is $1.25, or $2 if you dig up the bulb. Pre-cut tulips are $15 for a dozen and $8 for a half dozen. Monday-Saturday; 10am to 5pm. $5 for adults; $3 for kids. Details .

We Built This at Historic Rosedale: This traveling exhibit tells the stories of the Black architects and builders who designed many of North Carolina’s historic sites. 10:30am to 2:30pm. $15. Details .

Charlotte SHOUT! in Uptown: This interactive, multi-week art festival will have attractions like a miniature golf course, giant see-saws and giant Easter eggs. 4-10pm (April 1-17). Free. Details .

The Charlotte Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Cruise more than 30 rides, catch exciting entertainment and treat yourself to delicious fair food. Friday; 4-11pm, Saturday; 1-11pm, and Sunday; 1-10pm. $5-$10. Details .

UCity Food Truck Friday at Armored Cow Brewing Co.: What better way to spend a Friday than enjoying food from some of the best local food trucks and listening to live music? UCity Food Truck Friday takes place every Friday night and runs until mid-December. 5-9pm. Free. Details .

Jazz at the Bechtler: Smokin’ Saxophones at The Bechtler: Listen to some smooth jazz from T he Ziad Jazz Quartet and guest saxophonist Danny Walsh. 6pm & 8pm. $20. Details .

Film series: “Himalayan Ice” at the Whitewater Center: The Whitewater Center is hosting movie screenings inspired by outdoor lifestyle and this week’s film is “Himalayan Ice,” a story of two alpinists who set out to explore one of the most remote valleys in the Indian Himalaya. 7pm. Free. Details .

Checkers vs. Hershey Bears at The BOplex: Experience the excitement of the hockey game as the Checkers take on the Hershey Bears. 7pm. $21.50-$100. Details .

April’s Fools, a Comedy Showcase Common Market South End: Join host Andrew Gaskin for a foolish and funny night of comedy featuring Will Austin, Matthew Carpenter, Andre Copeland, Bryan Penn and Ethan Peets. 7pm. $15. Details .

Anti-Gala Fundraiser: Quarantine Couture at Free Will Craft + Vine: This gala calls for guests to dress in their “quarantine best” (think camera-ready up top and pajama pants and sweatpants for bottoms. Your ticket includes bottomless beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, wood-fired craft pizzas and desserts. 7-10pm. $202. Details .

Beethoven meets ’90s vibe at Knight Theater: Enjoy a night at the symphony. Orchestra Noir, the Atlanta orchestra, will be performing selections by a variety of artists ranging from R&B and hip-hop icons like TLC and Biggie Smalls to classical composers like Fidelio and Egmont. 7:30pm. $19-$243. Details .

Improv Show at the VAPA Center: Prepare to laugh your socks off with Group Hugs-N-Harmony. 8pm. $15. Details .

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

70. Partly cloudy. 3% chance of rain.

The New South Trail Marathon at the Whitewater Center: Traverse the Center’s trail system during this full and half marathon event. 8am to 3pm. $60-$80. Details .

Hot Glass Alley International Year of Glass Event: Watch live glass-blowing and flame-working demonstrations and go on guided tours of the gallery. 10am to 4pm. Free. Details .

Mad Miles Run Club at Elizabeth Park: Tap into what is arguably the most hype run club in Charlotte. All levels are welcomed and distances include a 2- and 4-mile option. 10am. Free. Details .

10th Anniversary Throwback Bash at Lenny Boy Brewing Co.: Celebrate 10 years of Lenny Boy and brews with an all-day anniversary bash. Highlights will include new beer releases, morning yoga, live music and food from Tin Kitchen food truck. 11am. Free. Details .

Knights Fest at Truist Field: Bring a glove and play catch on the field or partake in other family-friendly activities like inflatable games and face painting. 11am to 2pm. $5. Details .

Easter Egg Hunt at Blackhawk Hardware Park Road: 144 small eggs and 20 large eggs will be hidden around the upstairs level of the store. You can redeem large eggs for a Schleich toy and a 25% off coupon to use in the toy department. Bring your own basket! 11:30am to 2pm. Free. Details .

Small Business Pop-Up at Sycamore Brewing: Shop local vendors, enjoy live music and hang out along the rail trail. Noon to 5pm. Free. Details .

Charlotte Twerkshop at Fuzion Force: This 90-minute twerkshop will help you tone your legs, strengthen your core and increase back and hip flexibility. 2-4pm. $30. Details .

Spring Festival and Egg Drop at the Harris YMCA: Bring the entire family to enjoy festivities like an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, bounce houses, games and more. 4-7pm. Free. Details .

Carolina vs. Duke Final Four Game Watch at Small Bar South End: Head to Small Bar to watch the battle of the blues in the Final Four match-up. 6pm. Free. Details .

Wake Me Up 2010s EDM Throwback Night at The Music Yard: Get ready for a night of electronic dance throwbacks featuring bops from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris, Kaskade and Swedish House Mafia. 6pm. $10. Details .

Charlotte FC Watch Party at Town Brewing Company: Cheer on Charlotte FC from the taproom as the team takes on Philadelphia. 7:30pm. Free. Details .

UNC vs DUKE: Final Four Watch Party at QC Pour House: Bring your crew to watch the game and enjoy $7 drink specials. 8:30pm. Free. Details .

Emo Nite at Blackbox Theatre: Emo/pop-punk DJ group Emo Nite is bringing its traveling party tour to Charlotte. 9pm to 2am (next day). $21.17. Details .

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

71. Mostly sunny. 9% chance of rain.

Counterculture Club Outdoor Yoga at The Boileryard at Camp North End: Meet under the water tower for an hour-long vinyasa flow. All skill levels are welcome; simply bring a mat, some water and any props you might need. 10am. $10-$15. Details .

Car Wash for a Cause at Devil’s Logic Brewing: Get your car cleaned for a good cause. All proceeds from the event will benefit RyzAbove, a local non-profit that provides fitness opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 11am to 2pm. $10. Details .

Small Business Pop-Up Market at Suffolk Punch: Lounge on the patio and check out the 15+ vendors that will be on-site selling items. Noon to 5pm. Details .

Mindful Healing of Nature at Reedy Creek Park: Experience the healing powers of nature during this guided ecotherapy session. You’ll have time to slow down, focus on your senses and get immerse yourself in the surrounding environment. 1-3pm. $35. Details .

Goodyear Giving’s 1st Annual Pigs & Pearls Party at The Goodyear House: Bring your appetite for a spread of smoked pork shoulder, local oysters, plenty of fixins and wine and beer. Proceeds from the event will help support the Goodyear team on an upcoming mission trip. 2pm. $35. Details .

Charlotte for Ukraine at Romare Bearden Park: Stand in solidarity with Ukraine by attending this event. There will be Ukrainian music, sweets and fun activities for kids. 3-5pm. Free. Details .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Weekender: 34 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

