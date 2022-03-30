Mt. Orab Friends of the Library book sale

Related
Spring Book Sale Returning to the Natrona County Library This April
One of the most popular shopping events in Casper is coming back in April at the Natrona County Library. The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.
BHG
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has So Many Garden and Outdoor Items on Sale, Including an AeroGarden for Just $50
Spring is rapidly approaching, and with it comes the excitement of spending more time outdoors. If you're already prepping your landscaping to-dos or itching to fire up the grill again, Amazon is a great place to shop patio furniture, gardening tools, and grilling essentials at an affordable price. And right now, the online retailer's hidden outlet store is offering major discounts on hundreds of garden and outdoor items.
I go thrift shopping for interiors and sell them on to make a living…I made a £190 profit on a £20 chair
A YOUNG WOMAN has shared how she makes a living from buying interior pieces in thrift stores and selling them online. Chloe Gonzo, from Dallas, US, is basically a professional thrift shop item finder, bagging great deals and selling them on for a profit. Chloe has shared many videos of...
moneytalksnews.com
8 Tips for Decorating Your Home With Thrift Store Finds
Thrift stores aren’t just for the basics anymore. With a little creative vision, you can decorate your entire home with secondhand finds — and decorate it well. After 25 years of reselling what I find in thrift shops, flea markets and estate sales, I’m continually amazed by the quantity and quality of what’s out there. From contemporary items from West Elm and Williams-Sonoma to one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, today’s secondhand markets have the goods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
Spring Gardening Alert: This Walk-In Greenhouse is $75 on Amazon
You know the old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," and depending on where you live, the showers can definitely be a bit too much for your garden. Keeping your flowers and herbs in a little walk-in greenhouse, like this one from Amazon, can help them thrive throughout the spring months and into summer. And right now, it's $15 off, making it more affordable than ever to create an all-seasons spot to hone your green thumb.
Free Easter Bingo Cards to Print for the Holiday
If you celebrate Easter, you know all about its fun holiday traditions like getting a visit from the Easter bunny, opening Easter baskets, hunting for Easter eggs, and, of course, playing fun Easter games with the whole family. Looking for a game everyone will enjoy? Look no further than Easter bingo.
News Channel Nebraska
Library schedules Zoom book discussion
FALLS CITY – The Falls City Library & Arts Center is hosting a Zoom book discussion with author Ruta Sepetys at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. Sepetys, is a historical fiction writer, known for giving voice to underrepresented history. Her book “Salt to the Sea” is set at...
Decorate your patio with these chimes and chairs for spring 2022
Spring has finally arrived, and while it might not feel too warm where you are just yet, it’s a good time to start planning for spending more days and nights outside getting some fresh air. Wayfair and Walmart have a wide selection of outdoor spring decor that will suit...
Hoxworth offers exclusive gifts for donors in March
Hoxworth Blood Center is celebrating the month of March with exclusive 3-in-1 tumbler/koozies for all donors! Donors who roll up a
Spaghetti dinner on March 26
COMMUNITY SPAGHETTI DINNER Save the date: Mar. 26, 2022. At New Beginnings Church Of Belfast, 2297 SR 131,
New adult nature program offerings with the Park District
Walk and Talk Group Join us for a leisurely walk at the park to appreciate nature, meet new friends, and get some
Pottery Barn Spring Warehouse Event: Score Up to 60% Off Furniture, Décor, Bedding & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SC Library confirms return of the biggest Book Lovers’ Book Sale yet
The Sioux City Public Library has announced the return of Book Lovers’ Book Sale in April.
Make an Easter Egg Garland Craft for Preschool [Great Fine Motor Activity]
Let’s make the cutest Easter Egg Garland together! This fine motor craft is perfect for preschool and Kindergarten age kids. This Easter paper craft can be adapted for classroom or home crafters of all ages!. This sweet Easter craft for kids can bring smiles to the craft table and...
Brittany Byrd’s Custom-Made Coffee Table Is All About Honesty
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Who?. Nostalgia may be the disease du jour, but when it came to decorating her second apartment in Los Angeles, Brittany Byrd was...
Yardbarker
18 fun decorative items you can find in nature
For anyone who loves the great outdoors, being cooped up inside during the winter can be a real bummer. But it's easy to bring a few of your favorite parts of the outdoors inside with easy, DIY decorative pieces. From rustic and charming dried citrus garlands to DIY terrariums, these...
Chocolate-covered Easter eggs for sale
Handmade chocolate-covered Easter eggs are ready for pick-up and sale. This 60-plus-year church tradition has continued due to the request for
The Best Quilting Machines for Fast Stitches
Click here to read the full article. A square is always a rectangle, but a rectangle is not always a square. Similarly, all quilting machines are sewing machines, but not all sewing machines are quilters. The distinction is slight. A quilting machine is simply a sewing machine that’s equipped with a wider range of add-ons and capabilities than a traditional sewing machine. Because quilts are large and cumbersome to work with, quilting machines have a spacious work area. They can accommodate extension tables, have a quarter-inch seam allowance for machine piecing a quilt top, and come with a free-motion foot...
Hello Magazine
Martha Stewart's Easter collection is in the big Macy's sale
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has the recipe for a hoppy Easter with her pretty collection of Easter tableware and decor. And there’s some very good news for you if you’re looking to set a gorgeous Instagrammable table for your Easter meal – selected items from the Martha Stewart Easter collection at Macy's are on sale.
Clermont Sun
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT
Clermont Sunhttps://www.clermontsun.com
Comments / 0