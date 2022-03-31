ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Pharmacy Burglars Convicted

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the March 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Superior Court of California convicted three men responsible for a spree of pharmacy burglaries in Los Angeles County, including in Burbank, last week. Multiple pharmacy burglaries...

burbankleader.outlooknewspapers.com

