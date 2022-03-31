ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Early Intervention and mom help Marion's Elli Love find success despite hearing disability

By Nicole M. Workman
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6I9K_0ev5DYsD00

After having two sons, Marion's Kelli Love gave birth to her first baby girl, Elliana Burns. She was thrilled to add a splash of pink to the family dynamic. The pregnancy was uneventful, and the delivery was standard, so the family seemed to be rounded out nicely, and Kelli was anxious to get home. There was one minor hiccup while she was in the hospital. Elliana, or Elli as they call her, failed her hearing screening. The specialists shrugged it off, so Kelli did too.

“If they were not concerned, then I trusted that,” she said. “I probably shouldn’t have.”

Once they arrived home and settled into a new routine, Kelli noticed that Elli wasn’t reacting to her voice. After a doctor’s visit, Elli was diagnosed with Congenital CMV, profound deafness of the left ear. The right ear is hearing but will continually be monitored until she is 5 or 6 years old. There is a possibility that she could go deaf in both ears, and all they can do is monitor and wait to see if that happens, which is stressful for mom.

Kelli was told that the diagnosis was likely caused by a virus that Kelli had experienced during pregnancy.

Luckily for Elli, her mom is more than prepared to tackle this challenge. Kelli is a home health pediatric nurse. For the last four years, she has worked with children who have multiple disabilities, including speech and language barriers. Her experience in her career has been a blessing as she enters this journey with her daughter.

“I am using my skills from my job to work with Elli at home,” Kelli said.

As soon as Elli’s diagnosis was finalized, the family got busy. Elli is a year old now and has had cochlear implant surgery on her left ear. Kelli is diligent about assuring she is wearing it. The entire family is learning sign language too. The family works a lot with practicing speech sounds and signs. Kelli said that Elli’s older brothers are very protective and supportive.

“The boys are very involved with trying to learn sign language for their baby sister," she noted.

Kelli does have some worries. “My biggest fear is that she will fall behind with her development because of her hearing loss," said Kelli. "We are grateful to have the Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Help Me Grow to help us navigate all of this.”

“She is extremely observant and uses very dramatic facial expressions which we all find so cute and funny. Everyone is always talking about the faces she makes when talking or being talked to,” Kelli said of her daughter. She added that she’s extremely loving but can be very headstrong and independent. She knows what she wants and is determined.

All perfect traits to combat the challenges of a disability.

Current goals for Elli include close monitoring of her progress to ensure she’s where she needs to be with her speech. We also need to watch that she is wearing her implant all day while awake. So far, so good on both fronts.

“My dream is for Elli to be able to live a completely full and wonderful life no matter what obstacles arise in the future with her hearing or anything else for that matter,” Kelli said.

Kelli would like to create more awareness around CMV. “Most people have never heard of it, and it can greatly affect a baby,” she said of the diagnosis. “I want the community to know that children and adults with developmental disabilities are no different from anyone else and capable of many wonderful things in life.”

March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month. The Marion County Board is proud to tell the stories of those served, their successes, and their challenges to better inform the community of the role MCBDD plays in Marion County.

Nicole Workman is director of communications at MCBDD.

Comments / 0

Related
Chattanooga Daily News

Baby girl, who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother’s womb, has defied the doctors who said she wouldn’t be able to use her legs properly by learning how to walk

The baby girl who reportedly underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother’s womb has defied the doctors and health officials who said she wouldn’t be able to use her legs properly by learning how to walk. The mom said she first found out about the diagnosis after her 20-week scan. The baby’s parents were referred to a fetal medicine doctor who told them their daughter had a neural tube defect and a lemon-shaped head, indicating her condition was severe. They were strongly advised to terminate the pregnancy.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shreveport Magazine

8-month-old baby boy died after an unlicensed child care operator left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home

The 47-year-old child care operator reportedly left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home for approximately 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school. The child care provider reportedly left her home for around 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school, leaving all 9 young children unsupervised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pregnant woman reveals reactions on social media to her ‘very big’ bump: ‘That can’t be one baby’

A pregnant woman has been documenting how big her baby bump is and shared some of the amusing reactions she’s gotten to it on social media. On TikTok, Brooke Luney posts videos of her pregnancy journey, as she’s currently expecting her sixth child. During a recent interview with Today Parents, the mom discussed how her “very big” bump has started a conversation, both on and off social media.“It’s extra noticeable because I’m 4-foot-11 and I have a short torso,” she said. “Strangers will stop me in a store wanting to know if I’m expecting triplets.”She acknowledged how people have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Marion, OH
County
Marion County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In middle of miscarriage, woman was pressured to pay $3,500 bill at Fort Worth hospital

Kara Gardeen knew there would be blood, cramps and grief. Her doctor had confirmed the worst: The baby she and her husband had hoped to welcome to their family had not survived. Gardeen was about nine weeks pregnant. Now, she needed to find time to take the pills that would allow the miscarriage to conclude more quickly, instead of possibly waiting days or even weeks for the miscarriage to happen naturally.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Multiple Disabilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
psychologytoday.com

A Pregnancy That Would Not Result in Babies

At eight weeks pregnant, I found out the babies I was carrying were very sick with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, which is usually fatal to fetuses and can harm the person carrying the pregnancy. I attempted to save the pregnancy by consulting doctors from Maryland to Texas to California, but none knew how best to respond. My spouse and I didn’t expect the pregnancy to result in a baby or babies, so we had mentioned it to no one.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
Chattanooga Daily News

Toddler is fighting for his life after he went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around 12 minutes, because he swallowed a rock while playing at daycare

The 2-year-old child is fighting for his life after he swallowed a rock at daycare, his family said. The boy went from playing at daycare to fighting for his life, his parents said. Medical personnel were already performing CPR when they arrived at the daycare. Doctors told the parents that after swallowing the rock, their son went into cardiac arrest, which stopped his heart for around four minutes. His heart stopped again for 8 minutes after he was taken to hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

745
Followers
479
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy